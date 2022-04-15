City fire fights blaze on Miller Street

PLATTSBURGH — City of Plattsburgh firefighters battled a blaze at 116 Miller St. Friday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the home shortly after 3 p.m. and were greeted by billowing clouds of dark smoke and flames seeping out of a front room window.
Other area fire departments were called in to help, and City Police secured the area as firefighters hooked up hoses to nearby fire hydrants.
More details will be added to this story later.
