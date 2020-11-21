PLATTSBURGH — Two City of Plattsburgh firefighters have been quarantined in recent weeks leaving officials concerned about a worst-case scenario.
Fire Chief Scott Lawliss told the Press-Republican Friday that, since March, the department had logged seven total confirmed COVID-19 cases.
"The department had two quarantines for COVID in the last two weeks," he added. "One has been removed from quarantine with one currently under quarantine."
NOT FROM WORK
Via Clinton County Health Department contact tracing, as well as an internal review, the chief said it had seemed neither of the two recent cases were work related.
"Both of these quarantines were not connected," he added. "And no other members of the department were quarantined due to these two members."
Mayor Read said the cases were being monitored.
"I know that Chief Lawliss is working very closely with your advisor at the HD on this," Read told councilors Thursday night. "They've always had quite good protocols."
'WORK ON FRONTLINES'
Chief Lawliss noted the department's, "very strict screening and disinfection protocols." They had been in place since March 10, he said, adding that they were constantly reviewed.
"To ensure Fire Department staff and the community are safe," he said, "and we can continue to provide essential public safety services to the community we serve."
Asked if any of the Fire Department's COVID quarantines had created overtime costs, Chief Lawliss said he had not calculated those figures.
While Fire Union President Jamie Schwartz did not have a comment concerning those recently under quarantine, he said, in the department's line of work, some virus exposure was to be expected.
"We obviously work on the frontlines of this pandemic," he said, "but do everything in our power and follow all (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and county Health Department) guidelines to make sure our members and the public have the most protection available given to them."
CITY POLICE
The same could be said for the Plattsburgh City Police Department. Police Chief Levi Ritter said it was safe to say that, by doing their job, officers were more at risk.
"I would say that all essential employees have a higher risk due to their essential nature — including media outlets," he added.
As of Thursday, Mayor Read said one Police Department employee was in isolation due to COVID-19.
While Chief Ritter did not wish to comment on an individual's medical situation, he did mention the department's COVID safety protocols, which were said to be in line with national standards specific to law enforcement.
In addition, he said the department had a range of other procedures related to personal protection equipment, screenings and, back in March, the limiting of certain officer-public interactions on low priority calls, like car door unlockings and harassments.
"In essence, we are taking the precautions that the NYS Department of Health recommends and also applying the CDC Guidelines for Law Enforcement," he said. "This allows us to provide all of the police services that people request, while adhering to guidelines."
NEW CITY PROTOCOLS
As local COVID cases climbed, Mayor Read announced Thursday that stricter procedures would soon be in place at City Hall and its other facilities.
Changes were expected to begin Tuesday, Nov. 24, he told the Press-Republican Friday, adding that they would be announced during a Monday press conference.
Per Thursday's council session, some changes could include a 10-person maximum assembly size in any city facility, upped social distancing figures from 6 feet to 10 feet and the expansion of online services.
The City Common Council also agreed to host its weekly meetings via Zoom and Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) asked both Chief Lawliss and Chief Ritter to present a COVID plan, should either department have an outbreak.
"What is going to be your organization structure? How are you going to be able to operate if you have employees who are ill?," she asked for example. "I would really like a report on that so that the council and the public knows what will happen."
The reports were expected at the council's next session, which, due to Thanksgiving, would be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, starting at 4:15 p.m.
