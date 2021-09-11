City fire chief remembers 9/11 response

AP FILE PHOTOA U.S. flag flies over the rubble of the collapsed World Trade Center buildings in New York on Sept. 13, 2001. City of Plattsburgh Fire Chief Scott Lawliss was among the first responders from Clinton County who traveled to New York City in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. “I don’t know, unless you saw the pile or the area, (that you could) get the magnitude of the work that needed to be done to recover people,” he said.