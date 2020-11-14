PLATTSBURGH — After all of the back and forth over the 2021 Mayor's Budget, City Councilor Michael Kelly seemed to wave a white flag on Thursday.
In recent weeks, the council budget officer was determined to, in the face of strong public opposition, pass a 2021 budget before Thanksgiving and ring in the New Year with a generous tax cut to the tune of 14.5 percent.
But this week, believing he didn't have enough councilors on board, Kelly (D-Ward 2) suggested a more gradual approach to lower the tax rate.
"I would recommend that we adopt a 5-5-5 plan," he said Thursday, "in which we reduce taxes for three consecutive years by 5 percent."
MAYOR'S BUDGET
The 2021 Mayor's Budget was first released in June and had, at that time, suggested a 5.5 percent tax decrease, which would have reduced the rate from the current year's $11.99 down to $11.54 per $1,000 assessed property value.
In September, the council majority voted to return the proposed spending plan back to Mayor Colin Read for revisions enough to shave off an additional 10 percent.
The revised version came in about $2 million below the June proposal, putting forth a 14.5 percent tax rate decrease, a $900,000 cut to public safety and reduced funds to several departments citywide.
Since its release, many community members have spoken against the proposal, as well as some department heads concerned with the future of their departments. While some councilors have been in favor, others have spoken publicly against the proposal, as well.
5-5-5 PLAN
Kelly had been a staunch supporter of the revised plan, saying residents of his ward and elsewhere in the city were itching for a tax break amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilors opposed, including Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), had said the contrary was true, pointing to vocal residents who had asked for improved city services rather than a major tax cut.
Kelly asked councilors Thursday if they would instead support a 5-5-5 plan, his idea to reach the desired 15 percent tax break by 2023.
"If it feels better or more comfortable to you, then let's implement the 5-5-5 plan," he said. "That means that in three years we can get Plattsburgh to a place where it can compete with Glens Falls and Watertown and other North Country municipalities that seem to be so successful at attracting new business."
WORKSHOPS
The Ward 2 councilor also requested the body set up two or so budget workshops, where the council could meet publicly to discuss the budget changes that would transform the current draft into a more palatable plan for the 2021 fiscal year.
They scheduled those for Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. and Monday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m., both to be held in the Old Council Chambers of City Hall.
Both meetings were open to the public. Neither would be livestreamed.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.