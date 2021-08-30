PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City and Skyward Hospitality, the group eyeing lakefront acreage near the "parking lot to nowhere," recently extended their negotiation clock.
The two have been in talks since June 2020 when the Common Council voted to proceed with the hospitality group's pitch to develop a lakefront hotel there.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said the recent extension would allow more time for those in-process negotiations.
"Skyward has seen success in a number of projects they've managed in the past and we hope to continue to work with them for a successful project in our downtown."
HOTEL PLAN
The property in question is some 11 acres of city property at its harborside, a historically ill-fated area located off of Dock Street and neighboring the Plattsburgh City Marina.
A hotel development fell through there in the early 2000s and, given the property's abundant parking, was nicknamed the "parking lot to nowhere."
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the latest Skyward Hospitality proposal included a 120-room, L-shaped waterfront hotel, as well as two onsite eateries and 4,000 square feet of venue space.
The Lake Placid-based developer just this year opened a similar inn, Saranac Waterfront Lodge, on Lake Flower in Saranac Lake.
MASTER PLAN
Some of the city's state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds supported a highest and best use study used to identify the best uses of the harborside area.
City officials have said that study identified a hotel development.
The city is also penning a Harborside Master Plan, which is expected to map out the future of the full harborside property, including its marina, Water Pollution Control Plant, Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market venue space and waterfront.
Community Development Director Matthew Miller recently told councilors it was this in-process plan that sparked the need for more negotiation time with Skyward Hospitality.
"It was becoming increasingly difficult to proceed with the Harborside Master Plan at the same time we were essentially negotiating the development of the most important parcel within that master plan," he said.
NEGOTIATION PERIOD
A recently passed resolution extends city-Skyward negotiations until six months past the date on which that completed Harborside Master Plan receives council approval.
The city also agreed, during that extended period, it would not enter into negotiations with another developer for that acreage.
