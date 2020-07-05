PLATTSBURGH — The City Common Council has called on Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read to explore the introduction of curb fees throughout the Lake City.
The fees would apply to all City of Plattsburgh-based entities, even the some 38 percent of properties now classified as "non-taxable," like churches, schools and housing authorities.
City Councilor Steve Brodi (D-Ward 4) recently resurfaced the idea that has been discussed by several councilors over the years.
"Police protection is a special service; fire protection is a special service; the Building Inspector is a special service; the Department of Public Works is a special service," Brodi said. "But 38 percent of the land isn't paying anything for them?
"Does that seem fair?"
FROM THE GENERAL FUND
The discussion started when Brodi asked City Chamberlain Richard Marks what funds supported those citywide services.
Marks said it was from the General Fund, adding that 50 percent of that city fund came from property taxes and 50 percent from other revenues.
Brodi came to the conclusion that, except for at least one case involving SUNY Plattsburgh, a large majority of nontaxable entities in the City of Plattsburgh didn't pay for those services, but said they all benefited.
CURB FEES
Brodi wondered if some sort of fee could be applied, requiring nontaxable entities to contribute. Chamberlain Marks explained curb fees.
"What you could do is take the total cost of the departments that you just listed, and divide it by the 65 miles of streets in the City of Plattsburgh," he said. "Then, for every foot of curb there would be a charge for every property, taxable and nontaxable.
"You could deduct the amount that you're charging the taxable properties from the property taxes being collected. So you would cover all of these properties that you're talking about with curb fees. . . and reduce the taxes for the taxable properties in the city by the rate of that curb fee."
'WE NEED A RESOLUTION'
Brodi condensed the information, stating, "So everybody's taxes get lowered — tentatively speaking — everybody benefits and we're only asking (the) 38 percent to pay for a benefit that they've never had to pay for? We need a resolution."
Mayor Read said adding curb fees to the City of Plattsburgh would require New York State Assembly approval.
The council then unanimously voted in favor of a resolution that asked the city mayor to start conversations with local representatives on the matter.
"The other day we were talking about taking the scalpels out on the budgets of some city departments, laying off or not bringing people back to work," Brodi said, "but we have 38 percent of the city not contributing, but benefiting.
"If we had that 38 percent, maybe we wouldn't be worrying about budget deficits. Maybe we wouldn't be talking about firing people or laying them off or furloughing."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
