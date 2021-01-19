Variable clouds with snow showers. High 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%..
Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 19, 2021 @ 2:03 pm
The hometown newspaper of Clinton, Essexand Franklin Counties
PLATTSBURGH - The City of Plattsburgh's official End of Snow event is 9 a.m. today.
Per city ordinance, all sidewalks must be cleared by 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
The ordinance will not be enforced on the infirm.
