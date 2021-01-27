PLATTSBURGH — Thinking back a couple of winters, potholes this winter season are fewer and farther between on Lake City roadways.
"This has been a combination of more mild winter weather, but also some proactive approaches we've taken with snow removal and road construction," Plattsburgh City Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
'WORST EVER'
In February 2019, potholes were rampant up and down the city's end of Cornelia Street, stretching from Beekman Street west to the city line at Churchill Street near McDonald's.
Arsene "Mike" Brodi, former superintendent of the city Department of Public Works, had blamed the year's weather conditions.
"I've never had an experience like this before," the 30-plus year employee had told the Press-Republican then. "It's the worst I've ever seen it."
Despite various attempted repairs, Brodi had said materials would get washed away by the next storm.
REPAVED
The city department had repaved the main drag later that year.
In his time working for the Lake City, Brodi had said he didn't think the section of Cornelia Street, or Route 3, from Broad Street up to Churchill had been paved.
The project had extended past that up to Beekman Street.
Brodi had hoped the paving project would spare the city of some future potholes.
MINIMAL REPAIRS
With fewer snow and ice storms this year, Superintendent Mike Bessette, who served as assistant superintendent for a number of years, said this winter's pothole work had, thus far, been minimal.
"And salt usage has been below average," he added.
The department will be working on a range of road improvement project's this year, including the full depth reconstructions of Cogan and Riley avenues, as well as other road resurfacing projects.
