PLATTSBURGH — City officials OK'd more than $130,000 last month to get the beach ball rolling.
The end result could produce a Saratoga Performing Arts Center-type venue.
Planning firm Saratoga Associates in mid-August presented the Plattsburgh City Common Council with a $75 million, three-phase plan to makeover its City Beach. Recently approved funds will ease the city into Phase 1, estimated in full at $8.6 million.
"If we do look at this from an investment perspective, this is what needs to be done," Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said. "A lot of this work needs to come out of our own pockets."
MAKING A DESTINATION
Site surveys and investigations, as well as initial improvements, like remediation work and dune stabilization, are highlights of Phase I.
Each phase is estimated at three years.
Saratoga Associates President and CEO Dan Shearer in August told city officials a commitment of about $140,000 before this year's end would support a number of initial beach surveys and investigations, while prepping the city for year two of Phase I, estimated at about $4.6 million and focused more on direct improvements, like onsite building demolitions and trail system updates. Identified grant opportunities could knock the price down to about $3.2 million, Shearer had said.
Phases II and III of the plan, each estimated north of $30 million, aim to add onsite amenities and construct big ticket items.
If successfully completed, Shearer thought the City Beach could turn into a Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)-like destination.
"It builds upon, for lack of a better term, what a lot of us have been beating the drum on for years," Rosenquest said. "It's the idea that, this is our beach, this is most prized possession, so why are we not developing it?
"Well, here we are, now, developing it."
FOUNDATIONAL WORK
The council-approved $134,000 spending measure supports various Phase I investigations, including:
• Phase II environmental site assessment
• Wetland delineation
• Topographical site survey
• On-land and in-water geotechnical investigations
• Archaeological phase I site assessment
Rosenquest thought the fruit of such labors would "never expire."
"We will always have a landfill out there, we will always have wetlands, we will always have archeological studies, we will always have geotechnical information available to us after these studies are done," he said. "That work is really the foundation upon which we can start to build some of these plans that have been lingering for years now."
STARTING SOON
Studies and surveys will begin this month.
"Per the consultant's recommendation," Rosenquest said. "The idea is to have that work done and available for the next grant cycle."
The city now has $1 million in grant applications out for the beach already, the mayor added.
"A lot of what's going to drive what types of grants that we go for in the City of Plattsburgh for the beach will be based on that investigatory consulting work."
