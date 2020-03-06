PLATTSBURGH — The city's Democrats chose to endorse City of Plattsburgh Common Council incumbents Mike Kelly and Patrick McFarlin in the November race.
The Ward 2 and Ward 5 seats are up for election this fall and both city councilors have announced their plans to run.
Hoping to gain support from the Plattsburgh City Democratic Committee, they each spoke at that group's recent endorsement session.
"Candidates Michael Kelly for Ward 2 and Patrick McFarlin for Ward 5 each described their platform and won the unanimous endorsement," a committee press release says.
ONE MORE TERM
In January, Kelly announced his plans for re-election.
The Democrat's first three-year term on the council began in 2008. He was re-elected in 2013 and has held the Ward 2 spot since.
Kelly said he wanted to help take care of some "unfinished business" before leaving the city body and was happy to have scored the recent endorsement.
"I appreciate the support from my fellow Democrats," he told The Press-Republican. "I look forward to being able to serve the city for one more term."
WARD COMPETITION
Fellow Ward 2 resident Jacob Avery, an independent, has announced his campaign for that Common Council seat, as well.
The SUNY Plattsburgh employee, who was formerly a registered Republican, recently earned support from the Plattsburgh City Republican Committee.
Kelly and Avery will each need to get signatures from Ward 2 residents and, once he had gotten enough, Kelly said he'd stay out there.
"Up until the time of the election, I'd like to collect some signatures for some of my fellow Democrats, as well," he said.
"I only need a small number of signatures for my ward, so I'll have plenty of time to help."
Candidates could begin gathering those in late February and they were expected to be filed between Monday, March 30 and Thursday, April 2.
UNCONTESTED RACE
In mid-February, McFarlin said he planned to run for his Ward 5 seat in the fall 2020 election.
Formerly an independent candidate, McFarlin said he recently re-registered as a Democrat.
His current seat on the council is the completion of the late Democrat Becky Kasper's term, who resigned from the position in 2018.
As of early March, the local attorney was the only candidate to announce a campaign for the seat.
PLANNING AHEAD
McFarlin, though flattered to have earned support from the city Democrats, said it had been a difficult decision to run for the seat.
In the end, the city councilor said he hoped to accomplish some of his not-yet-completed endeavors, as well.
Things like, building a dog park and playground by the city's marina, dubbed the Harborside.
"And, in the fifth ward, if possible," McFarlin said. "(To) help make that area more of an attraction for the city.
I would also like to help update the zoning laws and start transitioning the city to a land-value tax system to help encourage local investment into the city."
