City declares annexation to be in public's best interest

PLATTSBURGH — Two resolutions OK'd by the Plattsburgh City Common Council this week continue the Lake City's decade-old quest to annex hundreds of acres of land situated in the neighboring Town of Plattsburgh.
"That property has been languishing for many, many decades," Mayor Colin Read said of the 220-plus acres off of Reeves Lane and Rugar Street.
"It's not very valuable as it is, but it could be very valuable in the future — not only to us, but to the Town of Plattsburgh, to Clinton County, to all of the people who work there."
CLASHING OPINION
The city owns the acreage in question, buying parcels of it over the years for a combined total of about $1.6 million.
Lake City officials have said a successful annexation would allow it to outfit the land with cheap city utilities that could attract future development and bring regional benefits.
Town officials don't feel the same.
On top of other concerns, leaders there have opposed the city's reliance on "conceptual" plans and theories for the site, rather than concrete site plans.
As part of the annexation process, the sister municipalities held a joint public hearing at the end of September, where officials from both Plattsburghs gave their takes.
Town Senior Planner Trevor Cole was one of the night's many speakers and he called the entire annexation unnecessary, unwarranted and harmful.
Cole attended the city's virtual council meeting Thursday and questioned various aspects of the process, including whether or not the city had budgeted costs of the site's necessary infrastructure updates when penning the 2021 budget.
The city later answered that it had not, saying this was because the annexation process was currently incomplete.
MONEY FACTOR
City officials have listed fiscal positives for the city should the annexation prove successful.
They say it would up its landmass by 7 percent, spreading taxes amongst city residents that much further, and would stop the city from paying an annual $70,000 in combined Clinton County, Town of Plattsburgh and Beekmantown Central School District taxes on its own land.
The city said $11,000 of that went to the town each year.
The town has sited monetary concerns, though, including the loss of town tax revenues, traffic impacts that could become $870,000-worth of traffic infrastructure updates, as well as annexation legal fees.
Mayor Read thought the town would benefit from residents living and working there, should the land be annexed and developed. He said sales and property taxes in the town would add up to be far greater than what the city now pays the town in annual tax dollars.
"We need to be willing to, as a community, think a little bit bigger," Read said Thursday. "Put aside decades-long resentments and just actually figure out how to do things together.
"We tried. Boy, we tried at every step, but sometimes we just cut off our nose to spite our face — and our communities."
'PUBLIC'S BEST INTEREST'
Per municipal law, the Town Board and City Common Council had 90 days following the joint hearing to vote independently on whether or not the proposed annexation was in the public's best interest.
If at that point the votes did not align, the state was to make the determination.
The city's Thursday night vote declared the annexation in the overall public's best interest.
The Plattsburgh Town Board was yet to make its determination, but Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said it would by the end of this month, prior to the 90-day deadline.
TOWN DISAPPOINTED
After hearing the city's recent determination, Supervisor Cashman said, "We are disappointed, but not surprised."
"The town continues to review the materials," he told the Press-Republican Friday. "While we have not had time to review the most recent documents that the city has passed, I am confident that the city has not answered or deliberated on a number of large questions."
Cashman noted, as Cole did, the possible infrastructure updates, saying they could cost city taxpayers a "hefty price."
"As the city positions itself to try to reduce taxes," he said, "it seems to me this is yet another example of a lack of a plan."
FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES
While others focused on property taxes, Read said he was looking at job creation.
"When we talk about Nova Bus, nobody says 'Nova Bus is a great thing because they pay property taxes,'" he said. "People say, 'Nova Bus is a wonderful thing because they generate all of these jobs.'
"It's all about job creation. It's not about some sort of scheme to shift tax obligation from one jurisdiction to another."
Councilor Mike Kelly talked about a Canadian produce company that, he said, had once looked "very closely" at the property in question as a possible location for greenhouses.
"Had we had our cheap electricity that we have today in that location, they would have located here, I'm fairly certain," Kelly (D-Ward 2) said. "We missed a great opportunity there.
"Hopefully those kinds of opportunities will come knocking again."
MAYOR-ELECT RESPONDS
Christopher Rosenquest, mayor-elect in the City of Plattsburgh, will take on the mayor's role come Jan. 1.
Throughout his campaign, the Democrat was opposed to the city's handling of the annexation and said he would pause it until the municipalities could come to a mutually beneficial decision.
Asked his thoughts on the council's recent determination and his annexation plan at the start of the new year, Rosenquest said, "Ultimately, it just comes down to what's available once I take office."
"It seems that the council, under the current mayor, is going to proceed forward and there is not much I can do at this point," he continued.
"Both Mike Cashman and I have agreed that coming back to the table to figure out a reasonable resolution moving forward that is going to benefit everybody is what we're going to focus on."
