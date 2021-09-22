PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Councilor Jeff Moore says the steps of City Hall is no place for a debate.
It was there that the Ward 6 councilor witnessed an interaction between fellow Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) and Mayor Christopher Rosenquest that transpired after the councilor's request for a budget document was denied on the floor of a council meeting.
Days after that encounter, Gibbs released a letter to area media outlets, saying the mayor had raised his voice, pointed his finger and berated her requests for certain documents that, she said, were necessary for budget preparation.
Rosenquest later told the Press-Republican that conversation had not devolved into a "shouting and finger pointing match."
"I think that the requests that Councilor Gibbs had were valid," Moore said. "She has been on the Public Safety Committee for the last couple of years and she had questions about the police budget. . . (Rosenquest) should have been more than glad to have that discussion, but not on the City Hall steps.
"All that does is make bad feelings. I don't think we need any bad feelings."
THROUGH MAYOR
Moore said all communication between the city's Common Council and its department heads had to go through the mayor.
Recognizing that this was not a new change in the City Charter, Moore still felt the council had limited access to the city's departments, generally happening only during pre-scheduled committee meetings.
"We had much more interaction with the department heads under the previous mayor than we do now," he said, adding that this has led to a lack of knowledge of the departments' day-to-day operations.
"That's very valuable. You get to understand what the issues are in the different departments."
'TOTALLY WRONG'
Moore also believed any inquiries from a councilor about the city should be answered.
"I don't think there is any circumstance where the mayor should tell a councilor, 'I can't give you that information' or 'I won't give you that information.'"
Clinton County Legislator Robert "Bobby" Hall, a former city councilor, agreed.
"The councilors are supposed to know everything about what happens in the city," Hall said. "You can't tell me as a councilor I can't talk to a department head. It makes no sense at all. I'm elected by the people, not by the mayor, and the people want me to talk to the department heads to find out what's going on.
"It's totally wrong. This is not the way to do business."
Hall called Councilor Gibbs, a democrat, an "excellent, excellent, excellent councilor" and condemned any form of bullying.
"Also, Chris has to understand that he's supposed to share all the information on everything that happens in the City of Plattsburgh with the rest of the councilors. That's very important. To keep secrets from the councilors is not the way to do business and not the way to run our city. But for her to be bullied on the steps of our government building is totally wrong and I support her 100%."
'COMPLETELY INCONSISTENT'
Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) joined the council this summer and, as a new member of the governing body, said Councilor Gibbs' experience with Mayor Rosenquest did not reflect her own.
"But I have observed the frustrations and tension with respect to communication," she added. "Team building is difficult, particularly in charged and challenging times. This group — which includes three relatively, and in my case, very, new councilors and a new mayor — has not coalesced as a team.
"It is my hope that from this conflict comes clarity, transparency and a better way to move forward constructively."
Jaime Canales, Ward 1 councilor, called Gibbs' letter "completely inconsistent with the true heartbeat of this administration and is, at best, inflammatory."
"Mayor Rosenquest has provided to the council what has been requested. What the problem at large is improper adherence to boundaries set and lack of proper communication on the receiver's end — Councilor Gibbs," Canales continued.
"Should an individual require a deeper understanding of the materials provided, than that individual should honestly, honorably and in integrity, request the information be presented in a manner that can be understood."
URGES PUBLIC TO ATTEND
In her letter, Gibbs references a lack of transparency, which Canales refutes, saying the mayor had been extremely so, both with the council and city at large.
"I recommend that the residents of the City of Plattsburgh begin to watch the livestream on YouTube or, if possible, come in person to each committee meeting and regular council meetings to hold all, not just the mayor, accountable for what is being presented, discussed, voted on and the like."
