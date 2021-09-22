City Councilor slams mayor's office

PLATTSBURGH — Hot on the heels of an encounter that spilled out of the Council Chambers and onto the steps of City Hall last Thursday, City Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs ended her silence on, what she calls, a pattern of aggression and a lack of transparency emitting from Mayor Christopher Rosenquest's office.
Saying she was prompted by several denied requests for information and meetings with department heads, as well as an aggressive demeaner aimed her way on more than one occasion, including Thursday night, the Ward 3 councilor blasted a letter to local media outlets Tuesday evening, claiming the mayor was attempting to bully the Common Council into submission.
"The most recent conflict on the steps is what prompted me to come forward," she later told the Press-Republican. "I'm not going to be bullied. I'm not going to be bullied into submission. I'm not going to be bullied into silence."
TRANSPARENCY 'WORSE'
Thursday night's encounter began in the Council Chambers during the body's regularly scheduled meeting.
Near its end, Councilor Gibbs requested a financial report she hoped to look over ahead of next week's scheduled budget hearings. After the mayor denied her request and once the meeting had ended, Gibbs claimed Rosenquest followed her onto the steps of City Hall.
"Raising his voice and aggressively pointing his accusatory finger at me, the mayor proceeded to berate me for my requests for information," Gibbs says in her Tuesday night letter.
"He stated my repeated inquiries for information were overreaching and inappropriate. He claims all my requests for information have been fulfilled."
But, Gibbs later told the Press-Republican, none of that was true.
Citing several other occasions when her requests for information were denied, including one instance where the city councilor was led to submit a FOIL (Freedom of Information Law) request, Gibbs asserted the mayor was in violation of the City Charter.
She pointed to a section of city code that allows councilors to make investigations into the affairs of the city and its departments.
"While former Mayor Colin Read was in office, the council regularly received these financial reports," her letter says. "Mayor Rosenquest told the voters he would be more open and transparent than the last administration. Things have become worse since he took office."
DEDICATED TO WORK
Mayor Rosenquest remembered Thursday night's encounter differently.
"The conversation I had with Councilor Gibbs on the steps of City Hall was in plain view of members of the public following a public meeting and didn't devolve into a shouting and finger pointing match. Councilor Gibbs and I are both frustrated at this situation and that's how I would categorize the discussion."
The mayor believed ongoing concerns and growing contention with Gibbs had negatively impacted their ability to focus efforts and energy on "real results" and "shared goals." He said he even requested mediation support recommendations to help with those conversations.
"I'm dedicated to ensuring our city's elected officials work efficiently and positively together. Despite being called names, I'll continue to do this work with Councilor Gibbs and all councilors."
DEFINING LINE
Before he took office, Rosenquest thought the lines between the legislative and executive branches "blurred."
". . . In several cases councilors were assigned authority to negotiate and sign contracts as well as direct decisions of employment — which the mayor has the right to do," he said. "My management style and role as the incoming mayor was to reestablish those lines based on my experience and the roles of the two branches as clearly defined by the City Charter.
"In several conversations had with Corporation Counsel and Councilor Gibbs, this seems to be a point that has contributed to the overall frustration of the situation."
The mayor said he had, on several occasions, told councilors that they could reach out to department heads with questions to become better informed.
"But the line between the legislative and executive branches of city government need to remain clear," he added. "Department heads need to have clear lines of reporting and responsibility to the mayor's office and I've asked that these lines be better clarified for myself and other councilors."
WILL NOT BE SILENT
Gibbs said, on more than one occasion, the mayor has raised his voice at her and "berated" her for inquiring about certain city reports.
Though Mayor Rosenquest listed several financial reports provided to councilors on a weekly basis, it was Councilor Gibbs' position that all councilor requests be adhered to, especially during a budget season.
"I wanted this to come out so that the citizens will be asking these questions," she said. "The fact that I can't get access to what I am requesting should cause a tremendous amount of alarm, because why wouldn't I be given the proposed department budgets?"
She also called the mayor's behavior last Thursday "unprofessional" and "inappropriate."
"No one goes to work to be yelled at. I am a public servant. I will not tolerate being spoken to that way. And, moreover, why does he feel the need to speak to me that way? Why are my requests for information being blocked?"
With slight hesitation, Gibbs sighed and said, "I'm going to pull the gender card."
"Why do you think he's using his temper? It's a way to control and intimidate. To say nothing and to be silent normalizes it and perpetuates it. I'm not going to stand quietly."
'COME TOGETHER AS TEAM'
In response to Gibbs' letter, the mayor said he understood and could appreciate her frustrations.
"I had hoped that after the number of times I've asked to work together to address it in a professional and personal way, we could have accomplished that based on our shared commitment to the city," he said.
"I still believe we'll come together as a team and will continue to push towards that."
