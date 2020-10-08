PLATTSBURGH — Resolutions before city councilors tonight could put some Lake City rec facilities back to use.
One request looks to manage the City Gym, and the other to reopen the Crete Center in time for the winter season's indoor sports leagues.
Steve Peters, Elevate518 CEO and former City of Plattsburgh recreational superintendent, pitched his plan for the latter before council members last Thursday, saying he wanted to keep up the momentum of those annual sports teams and offer the area's youth a way to recreate during the colder months.
"I think it's a win-win solution," Peters said.
PANDEMIC CLOSURES
The Plattsburgh City Rec Complex closed as the pandemic picked up back in March.
The complex included the City Marina, the Plattsburgh City Beach, the Crete Memorial Civic Center and the City Recreation Center, or gym.
Most of the facilities were left shuttered and out of use in the six months since, though the gym, located on the U.S. Oval, did house a Plattsburgh YMCA summer camp program via a leasing agreement with that nonprofit.
CITY GYM
The city recently released a request for proposals (RFP) for a third party to take on city gym operations.
Community Development Director Matthew Miller announced last week that two entities had put forth submissions.
"In the coming days and weeks we will be reviewing them and evaluating them based on the metric that was included in the RFP," he told councilors last Thursday.
"Once we have evaluations from the different members of the review committee, a recommendation will be given to the council to move forward with one of these parties or to simply close the facility."
Miller said one proposal had come from the local Y, and the other from an individual with experience managing recreational facilities.
BEFORE COUNCIL
City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) had asked if the recommendation could be turned out and submitted to the council within a week, thinking "the sooner the better."
Miller had responded, saying his office would try and, as of Wednesday evening, a resolution on the council's Thursday, Oct. 8 agenda looked to go ahead with the YMCA's bid for the project and begin penning an agreement.
The resolution says the not-for-profit's proposal had been, "selected by a review committee to be the most promising of all submitted proposals."
CRETE CENTER PITCH
When Peters presented to councilors last week, he said he hoped to continue the Crete Center's annual offerings, like its various indoor soccer leagues, as well as flag football and lacrosse options.
"My goal is to put something together for the anywhere from 1,100 to 1,500 people that have used that building every week in the wintertime," he said. "This year especially, as schools are struggling with whether they can logistically put on sports or not and have activities for kids — that's something that I don't think will happen to any real substantial degree.
"I do think we can provide it in this facility and in this manner at minimal burden to the city," he continued. "I think it's something that we should try to do."
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Peters said he had been in communication with the Clinton County Health Department.
"The end result is, 'Yes, we can in fact run a program,'" he said, adding that precautions would require some additional expenses that he was prepared to take on.
COST COMPARISON
Director Miller said a cost analysis had been completed, comparing the costs of either keeping the Crete Center closed all winter or opening it up for Peters' indoor leagues.
City Councilor Ira Barbell (D-Ward 1) said partnering with Elevate518 to open the center would cost an added $17,000 to $18,000.
"Just my initial thinking on this is, $18,000 to have the Crete Center open for a winter, providing just sports and activities for youth in the community — I think it's something that we ought to consider," Barbell said.
"Whether or not it's going to cost us a little bit more than leaving it empty."
As of Wednesday evening, the request on the council's agenda was to authorize the mayor to sign a management agreement with Elevate518 LLC.
MEETING DETAILS
The City Common Council will meet tonight in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
The evening will start with a City Infrastructure Committee meeting at 4:15 p.m. and carry into the council's work session and regular session, starting at 5 p.m.
City councilors will also consider a resolution that would require downtown restaurants remove all outdoor seating and parking space barriers on or by Monday, Oct. 19, effective for the 2020 year only.
The meeting's full agenda can be found on the city's website at: http://www.cityofplattsburgh.com/AgendaCenter.
