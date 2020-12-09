City Council still at standstill over budget

PLATTSBURGH — City councilors remained split Monday afternoon as they sifted through yet another budget proposal and continued their negotiations of next year's spending plan in the fleeting weeks of 2020.
The Plattsburgh City Common Council was meeting for another budget workshop and, by the meeting's end, appeared no closer to ending a stalemate that, at its core, debated just how deep — if at all — to cut city taxes in the 2021 budget.
Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) said if the council continued on its current course, it would not pass a budget by its mid-January deadline.
"Then the Mayor's Budget would go into effect," he warned fellow councilors. "Keep that in mind when we're negotiating."
NEW PLAN
Kelly, the council's budget officer, put forth a new budget proposal Monday, saying it was a shift from figures councilors were working with a week prior.
He called that former budget "unacceptable" to he and Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) and said his latest rendition relied on attrition, rather than layoffs, made public safety cuts and offered a tax break in the double digits. He also hope to institute a hiring freeze to ensure no vacated positions are refilled in 2021.
Other councilors noted additional changes, like keeping the 2021 Mayor's Budget's proposed 10.5 percent reduction to the Plattsburgh Public Library budget, decreasing the Building Inspector's Office budget and cutting the Community Development Office's payroll line by the salary of its director.
Kelly was in favor of a 14-plus percent tax decrease earlier this year, but, realizing his fellow councilors hadn't felt the same, later swapped it for a 5 percent reduction. His most recent budget, however, returned it to that earlier figure.
"This budget maintains that a 14.5 percent tax cut is doable," he said. "Politically, I know that is not popular. If we could do somewhere between 5 and 14.5 percent — I would be very, very happy."
'CAN'T GET BEHIND IT'
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) has, at many times, disagreed with Kelly throughout this budgeting process, and Monday's meeting was no different.
She felt Kelly's latest proposal hadn't budgeted payroll high enough for some departments, like City Police, and relied too heavily on retirements that may or may not occur.
"If people don't retire, if people don't leave — you're going to run out of payroll," she said Monday. "We should start the payroll line with the people who are going to be employed.
"If we don't, then it's just not accurate. What you're doing then is hedging your bets."
Gibbs reiterated her longstanding concerns with dealing out a large tax break next year, saying it could put the Lake City in bad fiscal standing that, because of the state's tax cap, could take years to break out of.
She said she was comfortable with the budget councilors were working on last week and compared the recent proposal to the 2021 Mayor's Budget, which was released in October and was not favored by a majority of councilors.
"I will not get behind a 14.5 percent — actually I will not get behind almost (any) tax cut," Gibbs said, "because we can't afford leaving anything on the table."
LAST WEEK'S BUDGET
Before Kelly submitted his latest proposal, councilors had been making adjustments to the 2021 Mayor's Budget.
As of the council's Monday, Nov. 30 meeting, with those updates accounted for in the general fund, City Chamberlain Richard Marks had said, "So far, this is balanced."
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, he had also noted that the tax rate sat at $11.57 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which was down about $0.07 from the current year's tax rate, and down more than $1.60 from the 2021 Mayor's Budget proposal.
It was also said that the city's parking and Rec Complex funds were facing a combined deficit of about $340,000, because their revenues had been reduced.
Councilors were, at that time, debating how to correct that.
ATTRITION COMES IN
Marks said Monday that Kelly's hoped 14.5 percent tax cut was equivalent to a roughly $1.6 million loss in revenue.
The city was also anticipating about $900,000 in lost sales tax revenues and drops in state Aid and Incentives for Municipalities (AIM) funding.
The chamberlain thought, to make the 14-plus tax break doable, it either meant revenues would have to go up elsewhere or costs would need to be moved to other funds.
"The only thing that Mr. Marks is leaving out of this formula is reduction in expenses," Kelly chimed in. "If we have an equivalent reduction in expenses, then we'll have a balanced budget.
"That's where the attrition comes in."
Kelly went on to say that there were about 9 individuals who could retire next year across the City Police and City Fire departments.
If they all did, he said that would be over $1 million in savings. If only five did, he said that would amount to about $625,000 in savings.
COUNCIL DIVIDED
By the meeting's end, it was clear Councilor Kelly wanted a tax break of 5 percent or higher, while Gibbs wanted a more modest tax decrease, if one at all.
Councilor Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) said he sat right in the middle.
"I don't want a tax raise, but I don't want a tax cut," he said. "If we can shave some expenses, instead of doing a tax cut we should fund the surplus more that way we have more of a rainy day fund going into a new year with COVID cases rising; it has me scared."
Councilor Moore spoke up, too, saying he wanted a tax decrease, though maybe not as high as Kelly was thinking. He also emphasized the importance of representing the taxpayers.
"The person not sitting at this table is the taxpayer," he said. "I think they're suffering just as much during these COVID times as we are."
Councilor Steve Brodi (D-Ward 4) said he might be in favor of giving some form of a tax break, but spoke in greater support of city services.
NEXT WORKSHOP
Councilors expressed interest in holding another budget workshop session.
Details on that meeting were not yet available.
