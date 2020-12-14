PLATTSBURGH — City councilors passed a widely unpopular zoning law Thursday night, asserting it would have zero impacts on the controversial Durkee Street redevelopment project, which still awaits the actions of Plattsburgh City's Zoning and Planning boards.
"This is not in any way going to impact anything regarding the Prime project," City Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) said of the pending Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) project.
"This is on its own a different law."
COUNTY AGAINST
Councilors first voted on the local law, which would exempt city projects from some of its own zoning and planning reviews, back in October to send the then proposal before the Clinton County Planning Board.
The city had held a public hearing on the law that evening, which had attracted 10 or so speakers who were all opposed to it. That in mind, Councilors Gibbs, Steve Brodi (D-Ward 4) and Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) voted against it, while the remaining three councilors had voted in favor.
Mayor Colin Read broke the night's stalemate, sending the proposal to the county.
After expressing similar concerns as the public hearing's speakers, the county Planning Board later disapproved the requested law in a 7-0 vote.
CHANGED MIND
The county's determination required the Plattsburgh City Common Council achieve a supermajority to pass the law into action. Rather than its typical four affirmative votes, the council needed five.
Since former councilor Ira Barbell's recent resignation, the remaining five councilors would all need to vote in favor, which they did at Thursday's meeting.
Councilor Gibbs addressed her new opinion of the law, saying City Planner Malana Tamer had eased some of her concerns, including those surrounding the Durkee lot project.
"This is not a move to try and maneuver the Prime project in and around any previous board decisions or so forth," Gibbs said.
COMMUNITY CONCERN
Though a clause had exempted any past or current applications and while officials had asserted public-private developments, such as the Durkee lot one, would not qualify, community members had remained skeptical of the zoning law and its intent.
Some, including city Zoning Board Chair Ron Nolland, thought its language left room for current applications to be withdrawn and resubmitted. But even outside of the Durkee project, Nolland felt it gave the city, "broad, sweeping powers," and undermined the work of independent review boards, like the ZBA.
"The system of checks and balances that has been time tested will now be replaced by untrained councilors and city departments deciding on their own what is best for the community, and allow them to go unchecked as they wheel and deal with prospective and future developers," he told the Press-Republican Friday.
"Meanwhile, other developers will still be held to the same standards that have worked to protect the community from excessive density and improper development."
The ZBA chair also thought such a law could cause the city's volunteer boards to fizzle out.
"Why would anyone want to spend time and energy as a member of a board that has limited duties and powers when it comes to their prescribed duties?" he asked.
"As less and less volunteers step up, eventually maybe the boards could be abolished, and the councilors and planners could do all of the zoning and planning?"
BAD TIMING
Recognizing the pending status of the city's Durkee lot project, Tamer told councilors Thursday, "It's very bad timing introducing this local law right now."
In looking at a map of city-owned property, Tamer said the majority was parklands and utility infrastructure.
"The two main properties that will be impacted by this local law are the harborside property and the Reeves Lane property, if successfully annexed," she said, referring to a chunk of land by the city marina and 220-plus acres of city-owned land in the Town of Plattsburgh.
But, she added, "this city is not in the development business."
"The immunity that they would achieve through this local law would be simply for subdivision of that property, not development," she continued. "Any subsequent development of that property would still have to go through the Planning Board site review process, it would have to achieve any variances through the ZBA that were required.
"Essentially, the impacts are quite minimal and would only pertain, right now in this moment, to those two properties."
'FOR DEVELOPMENT'
Tamer said the law would promote economic development and would help the city move more quickly through the process.
"Of course making money is great," she said, "but the city wants to promote economic development of these properties in a timely manner and for the public benefit."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.