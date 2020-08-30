City council approves grant application for Vilas Home Expansion

PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Common Council has agreed to submit an application for a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant application for the Samuel F. Vilas Home.
The approval came after a debate in favor of and against the grant application at a public hearing.
PUBLIC COMMENT
Former North Country Congressman and current local attorney Bill Owens spoke at the hearing on behalf of Meadowbrook Healthcare, objecting to the grant application.
He argued that the “unmet need” asserted in the Vilas Home’s application in regards to available facility beds in the region did not exist, citing 25 empty beds at Meadowbrook as well as beds at other facilities like Pine Harbor Assisted Living and Evergreen Nursing Home.
When and if completed, the proposed expansion of the Vilas Home would increase it in size from 42 to 112 rooms.
Owens also expressed concern that the Vilas Home would have issues finding the staffing that would be required to facilitate that kind of expansion, saying that Meadowbrook often has a hard time finding staff.
“This application does not make sense for the community, because there is the inability to secure the bodies to work in the facility,” Owens said.
Pine Harbor’s Executive Director, Raeanne McLaughlin, also spoke at the hearing,
While she stated that she was not there to oppose or support the possible grant application, she expressed similar concerns as Owens surrounding staffing.
VILAS HOME
Vilas Home co-owner Eli Schwartzberg assured the council that staffing would not be an issue.
He mentioned that the training requirements for most aides that would work at the assisted living center are lower than at a nursing home like Meadowbrook.
The expansion, and the facility improvements that would come along with it, would boost the Vilas home from its current level as a base-level adult home up to an assisted-living facility, allowing for greater opportunity for home residents to age in place if certain health complications arise, Schwartzberg said.
Following Schwartzberg’s comments, Mayor Colin Read stated that the region’s elder demographics do support an incoming need for an increase in facility capacity.
“It’s obvious that we do need this capacity,” Read said. “I think this is a wonderful project.”
All councilors present at the meeting voted to approve the submission of the application.
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) was not there.
GRANT AND APPLICATION
The block grant program, administered by the New York State Office of Community Renewal, makes funding available to eligible local governments for projects like the Vilas expansion with the main purpose of benefiting low to moderate-income persons.
Schwartzberg said earlier this month that the grant would essentially be the last piece of the puzzle to get the project going after getting some of the financing from banks and investors.
“They’re financing the majority of the project themselves, this is some gap financing for the project,” City of Plattsburgh’s City Planner Malana Tamer said two weeks ago.
“For this grant, the municipality has to apply, so we’re essentially just sponsoring the Vilas Home.”
The facility is doing all of the grant application work in-house, Schwartzberg said.
The full application will be due Sept. 4, and, once submitted, it is expected that the New York State Office of Community Renewal will review the grant application at its October board meeting, with news of approval or disapproval hopefully coming by the middle of that month.
