PLATTSBURGH — Contenders in multiple City of Plattsburgh races were among those present at the Champlain Valley Business and Professional Women's Meet the Candidates forum Tuesday night.
Both mayoral candidates, Republican Scott Beebie and Democrat Chris Rosenquest, were at the event, which was held at the MHAB Conference Center in the Town of Plattsburgh and moderated by Thom Hallock of Mountain Lake PBS.
Several City Common Council candidates attended, as well, including incumbent Mike Kelly and challenger Jacob Avery for Ward 2, candidate Jennifer Tallon for Ward 4, incumbent Patrick McFarlin and challenger John Gordon for Ward 5. Ward 4 contender Ethel Facteau was not present.
The forum attracted some in-person community members and a dozen or so online via Zoom.
WHY YOU?
Beebie and Rosenquest fielded a motley of questions, including why they thought they were the better candidate for the Lake City's top job.
Rosenquest, a Clinton County legislator, answered by first noting what he felt was expected of a candidate, listing consistency, a plan and experience.
"When you look at what I have done, certainly just since I've been home," he said, a nod to his move back to the North Country after living out west for some time, "It lends itself to explaining what I'm going to be doing as a mayor.
"Not only creating relationships and cohesion with the council, even though we may not agree, but the level of work that I've done at the county and what I've been able to accomplish there."
The Democrat, a current small business owner and past business consultant, likened the mayor's role to that of a CEO and said he had the managerial and budgetary skills to fill the seat.
Beebie referenced his years working in public safety, including a nearly three-decade-long career with the Plattsburgh City Police Department, from which he retired as lieutenant.
"I can do a better job than what's going on right now," Beebie said. "I know the ins and outs of what is going on here; I can walk into City Hall tomorrow and start with the process, because I already have the relationships with the men and women there, because I've worked with them for 30 years."
CITY LITIGATION
When questioned on Plattsburgh City's current number of lawsuits, councilors Kelly (D-Ward 2) and McFarlin (D-Ward 5) both said municipal litigation was common.
"I don't know for certain that the city is involved in more lawsuits now than it has been in the past," McFarlin said. "The city can't control if people sue them; certainly we get a lot of frivolous litigation against us."
The Ward 5 councilor discussed tax cases, through which property owners sought a lowered tax rate. McFarlin said city leaders had a new, harder stance on those cases and said he had voted against any such settlement that had been presented to him.
Kelly reiterated McFarlin's comments, and said the city believed each action it took had moral and legal reason to back it up, "or we wouldn't do it in the first place."
"Lawsuits are not a great way to judge a city, measure a city's performance, because lawsuits come from outside," Kelly said. "As of today, we've won most of the cases that we've been sued and we have no more cases today than we have had in the past; that's a bit of a misconception to believe that lawsuits are through the roof — they really aren't."
'AVOIDABLE LAWSUITS'
Rosenquest felt the question had referred less to the city's everyday litigations and more to, what he considered to be, the "avoidable lawsuits."
"The potential litigation that we may face if we pursue the annexation, the issue with Falcon Seaboard, the PCC (Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition)," he said. "Those avoidable lawsuits are certainly a concern for me.
"I believe that they can be avoided with a strong partnership between the taxing jurisdictions that are impacted and our municipal partners, as well as our community members."
His Republican opponent said the city was "embroiled in multiple litigations," and said they were costly, even if some weren't the city's fault.
"We need to evaluate each individual case as they are presented," Beebie said. "Those that can be avoided, must be. How do we do that? Building relationships; reaching across the table and shaking hands and not raising a sword of litigation."
NEW TO COUNCIL
Candidates looking to gain a seat on the 2021 Common Council pitched their cases for the job, including Avery, the Ward 2 challenger who said his campaign was based on his love for the City of Plattsburgh.
The SUNY Plattsburgh employee thought the city's government was lacking in transparency, communication and one-on-one dialogue.
"I believe I can bring that forward."
Tallon, said, for a while, she was on the hunt for a Democratic candidate for the Ward 4 seat.
"Right now, running for city government is not the most sought after position," she said, adding that, after giving it some thought, she hoped she could bring something new to the Council Chambers. "Maybe we can try to do things to connect more with the people. If I get elected, I want to try to meet with people on a regular basis and just listen, hear what they have to say."
The Ward 5 challenger, Gordon, talked about his upset with the current political system.
"I do recognize the irony of me, standing here as a candidate and saying this to you," he said, "but I think that, as a community organizer, my focus is already on the community and I'll bring that focus with me."
CITY BUDGET
The council's incumbent candidates were asked to speak to the 2021 Mayor's Budget proposal, which was recently revised to cut nearly $2 million and shrink the tax rate by 14.5 percent. The topic was the proposal's suggested cuts to the city's Public Safety budget.
While city officials have said the budget proposal would not result in lost city positions and would only replace police retirees with cadets, Kelly claimed Tuesday night that, so far, fiscal cuts to the department had amounted to three less dispatcher positions and said, "there is no plan to cut $500,000 or $900,000."
"Those positions were left vacant during the furlough period and the police department was able to function successfully without them," Kelly said. "Nothing is concrete at this point, but the question is out there: How do we make ends meet in the City of Plattsburgh with reductions in state aid and reductions in sales tax — which are big parts of our revenues this year?"
McFarlin clarified that the Mayor's Budget was just a proposal and said city councilors were tasked with penning the official budget for the upcoming year, adding that the Common Council was divided on the spending plan.
"I personally am not in favor of cutting any positions at City Hall," he said. "People have these jobs and laying people off during a pandemic is certainly problematic. What the final results are going to be? I don't know, but certainly, I'm hoping, that they won't be as drastic as what's put forth in the Mayor's Budget."
CONTENDERS WEIGH IN
When it came to budget shavings, Tallon boiled it down.
"It's all about finding what services are essential to the city,' she said, "and how to keep them affordable."
Gordon felt the city needed federal funds to help out.
"As a community, we can't just produce our own money like the federal government could," he said. "Barring that arriving for us, (we) may arrive at a point where we just need to roll up our sleeves and take care of our community and put that work in — regardless of how the system we rely on is or isn't functioning."
Avery asked for more budget conversations, looking for a detailed outline of what the cuts were and what impacts they would have.
"Frankly speaking, the Mayor's Budget, for me, is a scorcher's policy right now," he said. "That's outrageous. That's outrageous for me as a candidate; that's outrageous for me as a community member.
"What are we losing as community members?"
