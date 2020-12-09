PLATTSBURGH — As the Lake City's 2021 budget gets ironed out, councilors are debating how to handle a now vacant Finance Department position.
Some say, per the city's charter, it should be refilled, while others are thinking of swiping it altogether.
"We're thinking about budget freezes, letting people go, not refilling positions — why are we (thinking of) spending $80,000 to $90,000 to create a position that hasn't been filled?" City Councilor Steve Brodi (D-Ward 4) recently asked.
"Let's save the money."
IN THE CHARTER
The position in question was that of a deputy chamberlain.
Per the Plattsburgh City Charter, the role was to be filled via mayor's appointment and confirmed by members of the Common Council.
"The deputy chamberlain shall, unless otherwise prescribed by law, possess the powers and perform the duties of the chamberlain during the absence or inability to act of the chamberlain, or during a vacancy in the office," the charter reads.
POSITION HISTORY
The most recent individual to hold the position was Carole Garcia.
She retired at the start of 2018, a time when several other city employees were either retiring or resigning from their positions.
Garcia's role has not been refilled since.
FOR REFILLING
Councilors Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) have recently spoken in favor of refilling the deputy chamberlain position.
"We've been without a deputy chamberlain for years now and that was certainly an oversight on my part," Kelly said at a recent budget workshop session.
The councilor said it was important to not only to be in line with the charter, but to have another set of eyes checking over the finances and have someone available and able to step in if necessary.
"Having two people work together on the finances is never a bad idea," he said.
CHAMBERLAIN'S THOUGHTS
City Chamberlain Richard Marks felt refilling the deputy chamberlain's role would help create a succession plan as he preps for retirement in the next couple of years, but, throughout the council's budgeting process, has been more focused on refilling a clerk position.
He said that role, which was part of the council's layoffs over the summer, had not been budgeted for in the 2021 Mayor's Budget.
"I can't do without that position," he said.
At the council's Nov. 30 budget workshop, Marks said the deputy chamberlain position hadn't been refilled prior because it was a management role that couldn't carryout the clerical transactions that his office was focused on.
"I don't know whether two management level positions is necessary to supervise 9 people," he had said. "I just don't get it."
The clerk was said to have a salary of about $40,000 without benefits, while the deputy chamberlain would start at about $62,000, costing somewhere between $80,000 and $90,000 with benefits.
AGAINST REFILLING
Councilors Steve Brodi (D-Ward 4) and Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) have spoken against refilling the deputy chamberlain role and in support of creating a local law to remove the position from the charter.
"I'm all in favor of just amending the charter," McFarlin said.
"That would probably be easier and save money," Brodi agreed, adding that it would be wiser to refill the clerk role that the chamberlain has been asking for.
The Ward 4 councilor felt Kelly, the council's budget officer, was contradicting himself by trying to fill the deputy chamberlain role instead and Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) said she felt the same.
"At one moment you're saying, 'We need to be fiscally conservative,' and in the next moment you're saying, 'You can get along without the clerk that you're asking for, but we're going to give you a (deputy chamberlain) and it's going to cost us three times as much money,'" Brodi said to Kelly.
"You're like apples on one side and oranges on the other."
BUDGET WORKSHOPS
The City Common Council held its most recent budget workshop on Monday, Dec. 7.
Councilors agreed to meet for another one soon, but the details were not yet available.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.