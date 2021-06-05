City considers Boat Basin purchase

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Common Council is eyeing the purchase of 11-plus acres of waterfront property, home to the Plattsburgh Boat Basin and the Naked Turtle.
While a possible agreement for the buy was featured on Thursday night's council agenda, Plattsburgh residents' first introduction to the brewing deal, city leaders chose to pull the resolutions that same evening.
Still, the deal is not off the table.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said the item would reappear before the council Thursday, June 10 for further public discussion at the Finance and Community Development Office Committee meeting.
"Although I felt there was enough support on the council for the approval, rather than splitting a vote and pushing it directly to the regular meeting, there are a number of key conversations and considerations that have to go into this proposal," he told the Press-Republican Friday.
"This isn't an insignificant move and it will forever change our waterfront in a positive and impactful way."
WATERFRONT PROPERTY
The property, situated at 5 Dock St. in the City of Plattsburgh, is 11.84 acres in total and is adjacent to the Plattsburgh City Marina.
Local businessman Arthur "Sonny" Spiegel developed the property years ago, opening Plattsburgh Boat Basin, a marina, in the early 1980s and neighboring seasonal restaurant and bar the Naked Turtle some years later.
According to its realty posting, the Boat Basin has 91 slips and 75 moorings, a parts and service department and a ship store.
As of May 1, the Clinton County Real Property Office said the property was assessed at $1.7 million.
THE DEAL
Though agreement details were not yet publicly available, the since withdrawn resolution noted discussions between the City of Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh Boat Basin Inc. and Spiegel International Inc. on "a number of options regarding the sale and purchase" of the property in question and its business assets.
The resolution went on to say it was "in the best interest of the City of Plattsburgh to reclaim 11.86 acres of centralized waterfront property in our downtown district as well as expand its own city owned marina facilities for residents and visitors in a fiscally responsible and sustainable way; and. . . any agreement to purchase real property must include standard protections for city taxpayers including, but not limited to, third-party valuations, property inspections, in-depth financial analysis, and sound financial projections."
'SIGNIFICANT REVENUE'
The Plattsburgh City Marina was constructed in 2015 and in 2019, alongside the city's other recreational facilities, was reportedly unprofitable.
Mayor Rosenquest said the city's initial look at taking on the Dock Street property and its assets could, conservatively, amount to $250,000 in net operating income.
"Fundamentally, this has the potential of reclaiming 11-plus acres of waterfront that will be forever owned by the City of Plattsburgh for this and for future generations," he said. "In addition to reclaiming waterfront for the city, this project also has the ability to generate a significant amount of revenue for city taxpayers."
The mayor noted the need for a third party appraisal/valuation of property and business assets, a financial audit, as well as internal work to create an operating plan for such services.
A REVENUE STREAM
As of Thursday afternoon, before the item was pulled from the council agenda, City Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) said she was not ready to vote in favor of the purchase later that evening.
"There's a lot to consider," the mayor pro tem had told the Press-Republican. "This is, for all of the obvious reasons, an enormous purchase."
Gibbs noted how the City of Plattsburgh did not have a "huge revenue stream," relying heavily on sales and property taxes.
"We have a tremendous number of tax-exempt properties that become the tax burden of the remainder of the city," she said. "We are lacking that key component of a true revenue generator for the city. That's what makes this purchase extremely attractive."
But Gibbs had some outstanding questions regarding the site's cost benefit analysis and the marina business' overall profitably.
"We would have to go into debt to purchase it, so there would be a bond," she said, noting that the terms for that were at this point unknown. "These are burdens that fall on the taxpayer."
For those reasons, the councilor was in favor of taking more time to mull the decision over.
'NO GOOD OUTCOME'
City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) said he planned to vote against the Boat Basin buy that evening for a number of reasons, including "the nature in which it was presented" to the council. Though the councilor knew the mayor was considering such a purchase, Kelly said "to actually have it as a resolution that we're to vote for tonight came as a complete surprise."
Plus, he didn't see a good outcome.
"I think the city has dozens of other priorities above becoming marina owners and operators. We tried it in the past. We weren't good at it. We failed. I'm reassured that that won't happen this time, but there is absolutely no evidence to support that."
The longtime councilor thought city resources were better spent taking care of the city's existing facilities, like its parks.
"We don't take care of some of our existing properties. Why do we think it's OK to add yet another layer of infrastructure? It just doesn't make sense to me at this point."
ON THE FENCE
As of Thursday afternoon, City Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) said he was still digesting the agreement to form an opinion.
"I'm trying to keep an open mind, but I really need to weigh all of the things that I've heard in the last little bit to see what direction we might head at that point. I guess I would like to see some assurances that we investigate this fully before we proceed with serious negotiations," he said.
"None of us are experts on real estate or marinas and we just don't want to make the wrong decision."
