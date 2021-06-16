PLATTSBURGH — A resolution on tonight's City Common Council agenda could up City Beach entrance fees for those living outside of Plattsburgh City and Town limits.
According to Community Development Director Matthew Miller, fees were last adjusted in spring of 2019 alongside other Rec Complex rates in an attempt to generate additional revenue and account for inflation.
"Prior to 2019, the last time the beach rates were updated was roughly a decade prior to that."
PLANNED INCREASES
Increases before the council tonight were first penned in fall 2019, Miller said during last week's Finance and Community Development Committee meeting.
The city planned to OK them in summer 2020, he added.
"But, with the pandemic, everything got shelved, which is why we're here today."
RATE HIKES
If approved, fees would be as follows:
• $11 per U.S. vehicle Monday through Friday, up from $9 in 2019
• $13 per non-U.S. vehicle Monday through Friday, up from $11 in 2019
• $11 per U.S. vehicle Saturday and Sunday, up from $10 in 2019
• $14 per non-U.S. vehicle Saturday and Sunday, up from $12 in 2019
• $7 per motorcycle, up from $5 in 2019
• $50 per U.S. busload, up from $30 in 2019
• $65 per non-U.S. busload, up from $37 in 2019
• $110 per seasonal pass, up from $75 in 2019
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said the beach's typical walk-on fee was lifted "for a number reasons," including enforcement.
Seasonal passes would be available at the City Clerk Office in City Hall.
City and town residents still will be able to enter the beach for free.
SWIM AT OWN RISK
If approved, the fee schedule will go into effect Friday, June 18, which, Rosenquest told the Press-Republican, will be the City Beach's official opening day.
Gates, bathroom facilities and beach tenants, like the Cabana Beach Bar and Beachside Café, opened earlier this month.
With no lifeguards on duty, signs adorned the beach, warning swimmers to enter Lake Champlain at their own risk.
MEETING DETAILS
The council will vote on the item during its regular session scheduled for 5 p.m. this evening in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed to the city's YouTube channel.
