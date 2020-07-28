PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Dems and Republicans endorsed candidates for upcoming elections.
The City Common Council seeks a Ward 4 counselor to fill the seat of Paul DeDomincas, who stepped down earlier this year, and the Clinton County Legislature seeks an Area 8 Legislator to fill the vacancy left by former legislator Mark Dame.
Special elections will be held for both seats come fall 2020. The Plattsburgh City mayoral race will take place in coming months, as well.
CITY MAYOR'S RACE
Denise Nephew, chair of the Plattsburgh City Democratic Committee, said the group's majority voted to endorse Chris Rosenquest in his race for Plattsburgh City mayor.
The Democrat, current Area 9 Clinton County legislator, won his party's primary election last month against incumbent Colin Read and downtown businessman Tenzin Dorjee.
Prior to Primary Election Day results, the committee had backed Mayor Read in the race.
"I anticipated the committee to endorse the democratically elected candidate; which was expected but also appreciated," Rosenquest said Monday. "It's been a real privilege to have the overwhelming support of the voters during the primary process.
"Now it's a matter of focusing our campaign efforts to represent the hard working women and men of the Democrat and Working Families Party in November and beyond."
The Plattsburgh City Republican Committee previously endorsed its committee chair, Scott Beebie, in his race for mayor.
THE FOURTH WARD
The Plattsburgh City Republicans recently voted in unanimous support of Ethel Facteau in the race for Ward 4 city councilor.
The special election for that seat meant to fill the spot with a councilor to finish off the final two years of DeDominicas' three-year-long term. The former councilor was elected in Jan. 2020 and stepped down from his seat a few months into the year.
The spot was later filled by Democrat Steve Brodi, who was expected to step in until a special election could occur. That race will take place this fall.
Beebie said Facteau, who he believed to be an independent, had about 27 years of employment with SUNY Plattsburgh and served as its CSEA Union president.
The Plattsburgh City Dems have not yet announced an endorsement for the council seat.
COUNTY LEGISLATURE
Nephew said the Dems voted to endorse Wendall Hughes in the election for an open seat on the Clinton County legislature.
Dame stepped down from his Area 8 seat, which oversees parts of the Town and the City of Plattsburgh, in April as he was moving out of state.
The city Republicans made their own endorsement for the spot, backing independent William "Bill" Fisher.
Chair Beebie said Fisher had been active in helping local youth sports teams and had a financial background.
