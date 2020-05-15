PLATTSBURGH — On one side, the city says state funds allocated to the Durkee lot's redevelopment are final, but on the other, the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition says, "Nonsense."
DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION
The City of Plattsburgh was awarded a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant under the state's first DRI round in 2016.
Redevelopment of the Durkee Street parking area was considered the city's flagship project and was allocated $4.3 million.
Prime Plattsburgh LLC, the sole developer to respond, was selected and announced plans to build there, using more than $20 million of private funds to do so.
The most recent site plan called for a 115-unit market-rate apartment complex, about 13,000 square feet of commercial space, above and underground public/private parking and a pedestrian walkway.
PROJECT OPPOSITION
The Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, a group of downtown city stakeholders, has long been against the plans, citing concerns with parking availability, the structure's size, the lack of community space and more.
As previously reported by The Press-Republican, though the group said its backing ranged from the hundreds to the thousands, Coalition President Scott Allen admitted there were "a limited number of people" willing to stand up and speak out.
"We're the voice of many other people downtown," Allen said at virtual press conference Thursday morning.
Fellow coalition board member Kevin Farrington, a former city employee and current AES Northeast employee, challenged the city to show the project's supporters, asking, "Who's for it?"
DURKEE SUPPORTERS
Some city councilors responded to that question, saying support was there, as proven in letters submitted to both the city's Planning Board and its Zoning Board of Appeals.
Councilor Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) thought those letters "rather remarkable," saying "people are more likely to speak out against a project than in favor of it, due to the psychology of loss aversion and due to the fear of being harassed."
"I have had a number of people tell me they support the project, but they won't say it publicly, because of fear of reprisal," he continued. "You don't have to look hard to find examples of people being vilified for being in support of the project."
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) said, while support was out there, she spent much of her time dismantling falsehoods that, in her opinion, were being spread to "obfuscate and inveigle."
"You will likely find those in opposition just as easily as you will find those in support," she said.
'THAT IS FALSE'
With some opposition surrounding the project, however, coalition members have long asked to reallocate the $4.3 million slated for the downtown project to something more in line with their vision for the city corridor.
City officials have said, however, that such change was not possible and thought the move had potential to lose the state funds, create an unsavory relationship with state leadership and squander future grant opportunities.
Farrington said the coalition took issue with these claims, saying "that is false."
"The money can be repurposed and reallocated," he said. "That's not unusual for that to happen. Projects don't always pan out.
"You have to take a step backward before you take two steps forward."
'NOT THE CENTERPIECE'
As an example, Farrington pointed to some $200,000 of DRI funds originally pegged for improvements to a downtown business, but were later announced to be repurposed for the development of the new Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market site.
McFarlin said this exchange was "quite different" than what the coalition was asking.
"Firstly, it took a lot of time and effort to have the state permit the city to repurpose those funds," he said. "Luckily, the Farmers Market was a qualifying project — as it was for a similar purpose as the original slated use of those funds.
"It was also a much smaller project and not the centerpiece of the award made to the city."
VALID CONCERN
As for the thought that, if the Prime project was not approved, there could be state-level consequences, Gibbs said those concerns were valid.
"As councilors, we are tasked with thinking strategically and considering unexpected outcomes," she said. "Now that New York State is in a budget crisis, I am concerned that future opportunities will be lost because Plattsburgh couldn't close this deal."
Gibbs said the project had been "thoroughly vetted" via public forums and a State Environmental Quality Review Act analysis.
"We support the project — not because we are afraid not to — rather, because it is a quality addition to our city."
McFarlin said such concerns dated back to his first days on the council in early 2018, when there was an understanding that the "state was unhappy with the lack of progress of the DRI."
"Many I spoke with, even then, had the apprehension that further delay or failure of the project could lead to withdrawal of DRI funds," he said. "I don't believe this. . . has lessened as years, effort and money have been expended."
And, he continued, the DRI was to give priority status for future grants, "it seems rational for people to think that the inverse was also true."
"Some involved with the state government have indicated to me in the past year that if the project does not get completed that there is little appetite to restart this four-year process," McFarlin said," Even though I don't think that was a codified policy of the state."
STATE RESPONDS
When asked if the funds could be reallocated, the Department of State responded by only saying, "New York State is actively working with the City (of Plattsburgh) to advance their DRI-funded projects, including the proposed Durkee Street lot redevelopment proposal.
"The state considers this an active project as the city pursues the necessary approvals to move the project forward."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.