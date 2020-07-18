PLATTSBURGH — The Broad Street parking lot will close this weekend as the city breaks ground on two new parking projects come Monday morning.
Construction of that lot, which sits on the corner of Broad and Durkee streets, and the incoming Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza, at 25 Margaret St., will last through the start of September.
Once finished, the two lots will add a combined 130 parking spaces to the city's downtown corridor.
"All individuals currently parked in either the Broad Street lot or the former Glens Falls lot are asked to move their vehicles no later than Saturday night," a city notice says.
"Vehicles that remain in either lot as of Monday, July 20 will be subject to towing at the expense of the owner."
FINDING MORE PARKING
With the expected redevelopment of the Durkee Street parking lot by downstate developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC, city officials have worked out parking replacement plans for the lot's current 289 spaces.
Guided by Plattsburgh Parking Advisory Committee recommendations, the city set various replacement parking options in motion, starting with the expansion of the Clinton County Government Center lot via a county-city partnership.
That project finished late last year.
Other parking changes included the expansion of the Broad Street lot, adding some 20 spaces, and the construction of the Arnie Pavone Parking Plaza, to garner 100-plus spots, at the former Glens Falls National Bank site on Margaret Street.
Prime was expected to make public spaces available at its Durkee lot development, as well.
NO PARKING
A Thursday night notice to downtown city parkers announced the upcoming closures from Sunday, July 19 through Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Members of the public were advised to use other available public parking options.
"Businesses located adjacent to the Broad Street parking lot will retain vehicular access to their storefronts via Durkee Street," the notice says.
