PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Common Council will have a new meeting and committee structure this year.
The city body, including new members Mayor Christopher Rosenquest, Councilor Jaime Canales (D-Ward 1) and Councilor Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4), met Thursday for the first time of the year.
They nominated the council's mayor pro tem, approved committee members and OK'd a new meeting schedule.
NO MORE TIMERS
"People probably saw last night that there is a little bit of change to the structure," Rosenquest told the Press-Republican Friday, pointing specifically to a change in how public comment would be handled.
In recent years, the public was awarded two opportunities to address councilors at their regular sessions, but the first opportunity had been reserved for comments on the evening's agenda items only.
Now, Rosenquest said the public could use the new single public comment period, towards the beginning of the meeting, to speak on any topic.
"They can speak freely and they can speak openly," he said. "We want that community dialogue and that community interaction."
While individuals had a max of five minutes to speak, Rosenquest said the city had discarded the unpopular timers once used to track a speaker's time.
NEW SCHEDULE
Per Thursday's resolutions, the council's regular sessions were to be held on the first and third Thursdays of each month, instead of weekly. They were to begin at 5 p.m.
Committee meetings had a once a month schedule, some of which were to meet on Mondays at 5 p.m. instead of Thursdays.
Rosenquest hoped the new schedule would afford councilors and department heads more time to talk resolutions over.
"The biggest benefit is the amount of information that each councilor is going to have," he said. "There's going to be a lot of involvement, a lot of interaction to get to that point of bringing those resolutions to the floor, having frank and solid discussions on those resolutions before they come to the floor and then being able to move city business forward with some velocity."
FINANCE COMMITTEE
The council OK'd the mayor's picks for chairs and members of those various committees, as well.
City Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) said she was happy to see all councilors sitting as members of the newly merged Finance and Community Development Committee.
Rosenquest was its chair.
"This way we are all involved and we can ask the (city) chamberlain any questions we have about the budget, the money, the expenditures, the debt — all of those things," Gibbs said.
"I think that's a really important change."
'AN EXPERIMENT'
City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) asked that Mayor Rosenquest think of the bi-weekly meetings as a trial run. He noted how past mayors had flopped back and forth between various meeting schedules.
"I hope you will consider this as an experiment and, if it does not work out to the advantage of the city, that you consider going back to (weekly meetings), perhaps, next year," Kelly said.
"There are some advantages to each method."
COUNTY SIMILARITIES
It wasn't a coincidence that some of the changes fell in line with procedures in place at the county level.
Rosenquest, a former Clinton County legislator, said, "we always have to build on our own experiences. What we've seen at the county is that things run pretty smoothly.
"I have borrowed a couple things from the county," he added. "How the county's committee meetings operate and how the county's regular meetings operate, but we'll adapt them appropriately to city business."
