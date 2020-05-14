PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Common Council moved up the start time of its weekly sessions.
TIME CHANGE
Approved last week, city councilors voted to begin committee meetings and work sessions on Thursdays at 4:15 p.m., rather than at 4:30 p.m. as stated in the body's 2020 organizational rules.
The regular sessions of the Common Council would have a start time of 5 p.m., rather than 5:30 p.m.
The rules were to be effective from Thursday, May 14 through Thursday, December 31.
MEETING TONIGHT
The council will meet tonight for it's City Infrastructure Committee meeting at 4:15 p.m., followed by the council's regular session.
The public can find those meeting agendas online at http://www.cityofplattsburgh.com/AgendaCenter and can view the virtual session via the city's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7H36PiuYNJJkZpczbLvCbw.
