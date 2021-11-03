PLATTSBURGH — Greater citywide park maintenance was one theme of Plattsburgh City's budget hearing last week.
"I walk around the community a lot," Doug Butdorf, a Ward 4 resident, said. "I like to put time on my feet. . . What's happened over the last 10 years since I've been around is the parks have — there has been no money spent on them.
"There has been no consideration of maintenance (and) there has been really limited effort put into those; I would really like to make sure that this budget seriously addresses the need for ongoing maintenance."
MAYOR'S BUDGET
Butdorf was one of few Plattsburgh City residents to attend last Thursday's hearing in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
Residents were invited to offer feedback on the 2022 Mayor's Budget released earlier this month, in which Mayor Christopher Rosenquest proposed a near $60 million budget with a 0% tax increase. The proposal would keep the tax rate at $11.37 per $1,000 of assessed value for another year.
The 2022 proposal suggests a 2.42% increase to the tax levy, raising the amount of money to be raised by property taxes from $11.36 million up to $11.64 million.
He budgets a near 2% increase to next year's expenses and a 6.2% increase to city revenues due to higher-than-anticipated sales tax revenues, increased assessments, adjusted departmental fees and increased departmental efficiencies.
'FOCUS ON MAINTENENCE'
Though happy with Rosenquest's suggested fixed tax rate, Butdorf, noting market increases, asked that the affects of today's costs on future tax rates be communicated to the community.
Continuing to speak on park upkeep, Butdorf said he professionally maintains about one million square feet of industrial space.
"I know how important maintenance is; I know how important it is to paint things and to clean things and to do unfriendly window dressing stuff and expensive roof and all of this kind of thing — it's necessary. And so I'd ask, on behalf of our kids, on behalf of the people who pay taxes in this community, that we please focus on maintaining the wonderful gifts that we've been given through grants, like this Arts Parks," he said, referring to the new Betty Little Arts Park between Margaret and Durkee streets downtown.
"I walk past that; it's beautiful, but if we treat it the same way that we've treated our existing parks for the next 10 years — it's going to look like crap like all of the rest of our parks sometimes do.
"So if we could please make sure that we identify that as a priority within the community in this budget, it would be important to me."
PAYROLL INCREASES
The night's other speakers, residents Steve Krieg and Sue Moore, both echoed Butdorf's park maintenance comments and each spoke on the budget proposal's suggested payroll increases.
Krieg noted upped payroll expenses across various city departments, including the Mayor's Office, Finance Department, City Police and Fire departments and the Community Development Office.
"I don't say that's a bad thing, and I agree that we should be paying our employees well," he said.
Moore noted what she saw in the budget as an added almost $2 million in labor costs, which, she thought, ignored the management compensation packages already in place.
"Why are we considering giving out 2% raises and who exactly is going to get that raise?" she asked, referencing Mayor Rosenquest's previous statements that his budget would offer raises to "most" city managers. "Why are we considering raising some salaries out of the Level III schedule?
"If we're not going to follow the agreements and structure we have, maybe we need to do it over, but I don't understand that."
'JOBS ARE FOREVER'
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Mayor Rosenquest said the budget proposal also adds laborers and high-skilled workforce, an investment that, the mayor said, would help to ensure a level of service quality, increased infrastructure improvements and maintenance, and a responsive government.
Moore thought, however, that "these jobs are forever."
"The previous mayor and council and those over the years did all the heavy lifting to get the city back on stable footing," the Ward 6 resident said. "I find it insulting and discouraging that we are considering adding this amount of additional positions after all that had to be done to get us to this point where we are finally, you know, not in debt, have a little in our fund balance.
"These jobs don't go away and their salaries increase pretty steadily and rapidly over the years — this isn't a one and done."
She floated the idea of part-time labor during the summer months to help maintain the city's parks.
MAYOR RESPONDS
Just before the hearing's end, Rosenquest took some time to respond to the evening's comments.
He noted money budgeted for the parks and said he had also asked the Community Development Office to revisit a parks report released earlier this year that details the state of more than 20 city-owned parks.
"There is some funding for increased payroll," he added. "A lot of this increase is due to contract negotiation and retro pay that has been building up since 2017. . ."
COUNCIL BUDGET
With the close of the public hearing, the spending plan gets turned over to the City Common Council. The body has until mid-January to approve a 2022 spending plan, else the mayor's budget automatically goes into effect.
Rosenquest later told the Press-Republican his budget addresses "a number of concerns" heard throughout the year, including maintaining assets, investing in workforce and increasing economic opportunities.
"I know many on the council recognize the need for these investments. My hope is that this recognition carries through whatever changes they choose to make moving forward."
