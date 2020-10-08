PLATTSBURGH — The boil water order issued for 86 Miller St., 53 Sailly Ave. and all of Delord Street has been lifted
breaking
City boil water order lifted
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
80, formerly of the Miner Farm Road, Sciota, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, in Plattsburgh. Service details will be announced in a complete obituary. Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, Gilbert Road in Mooers.
83, of Plattsburgh, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Meadowbrook. She was born in Dannemora on April 29, 1937, daughter of John and Beatrice (Patnode) Phillips. Mass and burial will be private. Arrangements with Heald Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton County COVID-19 cases up
- Moira couple held hostage for 50 kilograms of cocaine, or $3.5 million
- Bubbins Farm fire kills estimated 400 cows, destroys two structures
- Plattsburgh man describes alleged racist assault
- Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza opens
- CVPH restructure goes into effect
- Four busted for welfare fraud in Essex County
- Cuomo threatens fines
- Plattsburgh man builds up massive comic collection
- Cuomo responds to virus surge with new hot spot restrictions
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.