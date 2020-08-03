PLATTSBURGH — The city OK'd a resolution this week disallowing its employees to soak up sick leave benefits if quarantined following nonessential travel.
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read introduced the item as "new business" Thursday evening. When asked if the item required immediate action, the mayor expressed some urgency.
"Well, I'll tell you that it's coming up; it's pertinent," he said. "It's going to arise consistently, I think, in the next coming months."
FOLLOWING STATE
The move comes shortly after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo enacted similar legislation pertaining to New York State employees.
The state law on "mandatory or precautionary order of quarantine or isolation" was recently updated to say that state employee benefits could not be used for a COVID-19 quarantine after nonessential travel to a high-risk location.
That meant country's with a level two or three health notice, as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, as well as travel to any state identified under the governor's travel advisory.
CITY POLICY
The City Common Council resolution, unanimously approved Thursday night, had the same idea.
It read: "City of Plattsburgh employees will not be entitled to paid sick leave benefits if they engage in nonessential travel to higher risk states or countries as defined by then current federal regulations, New York State (Department of Health) regulations or executive orders from the governor, resulting in a quarantine and/or isolation order for an individual employee.
"Any employee aggrieved by this policy may submit a written appeal to the Governance Strategy and City Operations Committee."
City Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller said the policy would solely apply to nonessential travel, not employer-driven travel or essential purposes.
"It's for more the pleasure trips, or the nonessential trips," he said.
Some city councilors clarified that employees could use vacation time for quarantine purposes, but, if they didn't have it, they would have to go without pay while quarantining after unnecessary traveling.
'NOT A GOOD IDEA'
City Councilor Steve Brodi (D-Ward 4) thought of some possible exceptions, like if a state happened to be added to the travel advisory list while someone was vacationing there.
"It's a question of intent," he said. "Whether you do it on purpose, knowing that you're going to be quarantined, then you should be subject to the recourse of your actions, versus not knowing it, then coming back and suffering when you didn't intentionally do it."
Councilors ultimately decided grievances would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
"We really need to have a consistent policy for everybody and not try to deal with all of the exceptions that might occur," City Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) said. "We need to come away with a firm understanding of where this leads.
"Going to a foreign country during a pandemic is pretty obviously not a good idea."
