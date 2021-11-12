PLATTSBURGH — The city has begun gathering feedback for a reimagined Margaret Street.
Plattsburgh City officials and engineering firm C&S Companies met with the roadway's residents, property owners and businesses Tuesday night to explain the tentative timeline of the full depth reconstruction process and to hear concerns from the city stakeholders who most frequent the downtown thoroughfare.
Discouraged visitation, blocked storefronts and detoured deliveries were among the chief concerns unearthed Tuesday.
"This is really why we started this process now, to make people aware of how significant it is and it is significant," Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said. "This is not sugarcoated; this is really straight up."
GATHERING INPUT
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the City of Plattsburgh is advancing efforts to revitalize the stretch of Margaret Street between Cornelia and Broad streets, one of its key downtown commercial corridors, and will simultaneously update fellow downtown roadways Brinkerhoff and Court streets.
The project is now estimated at about $7 to $10 million and will be funded, in part, by the New York State Touring Route Program, capital funding, federal funding and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
It will likely take one-and-a-half to two construction cycles with a tentative timeline spanning May 2023 to August 2024. According to C&S officials, half the roadway would likely be worked on during the first construction season and the other half during the second.
C&S Companies was tapped to help plan the effort and is currently seeking community input, beginning with the meeting that attracted 30-or-so Margaret Street stakeholders to the Plattsburgh Public Library earlier this week.
A virtual survey now seeks more widespread community input.
DATED INFRASTRUCTURE
Replacement of the public utility infrastructure found below the surface of Margaret Street is at the forefront of the project.
Plattsburgh City Department of Public Works Engineering Technician Andrew Durrin cited aging infrastructure there, including a water main that dates back to 1903.
It is made of cast iron with no interior cement lining, which leads to scaling that shrinks water capacity within the pipes, he said.
"We've had a total of 9 (water main) breaks over the last 10 years," Durrin said of Margaret Street specifically. "They've been a little bit more frequent over the last couple of years, averaging two a year versus one every couple of years."
Breaks mean the water is shut off while crews are at work and boil water orders, typically lasting days at a time, are issued.
The replacements of Margaret Street's water and sanitary mains, as well as upgrades or the replacement of its storm sewer, are top focuses of the pending project.
"The utilities are old," Kelli McArdell of C&S Companies said. "You don't want emergency crews; we want to be proactive, not reactive."
ON THE SURFACE
Crews will rip up the roadway and sidewalks to replace those utilities, some as deep as 20 feet below the surface, and replace the old asphalt.
"Let's improve Margaret Street at the same time," McArdell said. "Let's do that as one job. . . If you going to go all of the way down there to replace those utilities, let's do other things at the same time, right? It will save money and make it a one time inconvenience, not multiple."
Making the street Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant, outdoor seating parklet improvements, landscape additions, greater signage and sidewalk expansions were some possible updates, McArdell said.
Parking and traffic adjustments are also on the table.
In an earlier presentation to the Plattsburgh City Common Council, C&S said community feedback could guide whether the street remain two-way, become one-way or transition to a pedestrian walking path.
BUSINESS DISRUPTIONS
How such a project could impact downtown businesses for two consecutive summers was a major topic of discussion Tuesday.
Some business owners worried visitors, in an attempt to avoid construction, would avoid downtown altogether. Others wondered how shoppers would enter their storefronts if sidewalks and the roadway were out of service.
"There are ways to minimize that," Durrin responded. "When they do pour a sidewalk, the contractor can build a wooden, basically a bridge, that can go from a spot where there isn't sidewalk, but still give access to your storefront.
"I'm not going to tell you that there isn't going to be an impact, but there are ways to go around that."
Businesses were concerned with how box truck deliveries would make it to their doorsteps, as well.
Creating a designated delivery area was one idea her team was toying with, McArdell said.
"(Delivery drivers) may have to walk with what they are delivering a little bit further, but that is definitely going to be a consideration."
PROJECT PHASING
Todd Humphrey of C&S Companies said project phasing was a possibility.
Instead of ripping up the whole strip at once, the idea would be to only complete sections at a time to maintain street access, Humphrey said.
Temporary pavement at the end of the construction day's work, timing construction to avoid a business' "rush hour" and maintaining driveway access could all be considerations, as well.
He also suggested a marketing campaign to let shoppers know, despite construction, the street is open for business.
"You don't have to feel held hostage by this process."
GIVE FEEDBACK
Community members can submit by completing the online survey at: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/6001bc3c87204ddc95adab760d9c856b
Feedback will also be accepted by email, cdo@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov, and phone, 518-663-7642.
