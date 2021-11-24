City Beach work continues

PLATTSBURGH — Though warm sunbathing days are on hold until next year, work continues at Plattsburgh City Beach.
STUDIES, SURVEYS
In a press release, the city said the beach's northern bathhouse, previously condemned by the Building Inspector's Office, has been demolished and final clearance of the site has started.
"The investigatory work being conducted throughout the beach property is ongoing and several studies, including an archaeological study, a subsurface environmental study of the former city dump, a wetlands delineation study and a site survey are largely complete," the city said.
"Geotechnical borings of the lakebed have also been completed but other borings throughout the property remain to be finished."
Saratoga Associates is analyzing the results of these studies and their impact on the implementation plan for beach improvements, with a final report expected in January 2022.
In mid-August, the Saratoga Springs-based firm presented a $75 million, three-phase plan to makeover the City Beach into a Saratoga Performing Arts Center-like destination to the Plattsburgh City Common Council, the Press-Republican previously reported.
In October, the city committed more than $130,000 to the project's first steps, including the studies and surveys.
FUNDING APPLICATIONS
The city said its Department of Public Works has removed much of the overgrown brush and deadfall that has steadily encroached on the Heritage Trail over the past several years.
"Trail marking has been completed in partnership with SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry students and the public is encouraged to go see the substantially improved viewshed for themselves," the release said.
Through the 2021 Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) process, the city has applied for $500,000 from the state Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) Water Quality Improvement Program to assist with riparian/beach improvements for reduction of beach erosion, dune system expansion, platings, sand fencing and stormwater management improvements.
"The city also applied via the CFA for $500,000 in funding from the Environmental Protection Fund to assist with improvements to the beach’s vendor building, restrooms, sidewalks/trails and new piers," the release said. "Funding will be awarded in mid-December."
