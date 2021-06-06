City beach opens early

PLATTSBURGH — This weekend's sunny skies and warm temperatures spurred city officials to open the beach early.
"It's open and the beach looks great," City of Plattsburgh Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said.
The city opted to open the beach to vehicles a few weeks earlier than originally planned to allow residents and visitors to enjoy the fine summer weather in store for the North County, a news release from the city said.
"For the first few weeks, no lifeguards will be on duty and anyone who chooses to swim in the lake does so at their own risk. Conspicuous signage has been installed to make all visitors aware of this policy," the release said.
"Until lifeguards are on duty and the beach’s supervised swim areas are opened, no admittance fees will be charged at the beach’s entry gate."
The release said that a substantial amount of work has been completed by the city over the past several months to improve the beach complex including the demolition of the damaged Anderson Building, the leveling off of an expansive parking area, rehabilitation of the beach’s southern bathhouse, and other improvements.
The Cabana Beach Bar is open for business and is celebrating its 10th season at the City’s beach, the release said. The new Beachside Café anticipates opening for business next week and will offer a variety of food and beach supplies.
Multiple bathroom facilities are also open for public use.
The city anticipates that a full staff of lifeguards will be ready and available within the next few weeks, the release said. At that time, supervised swimming areas will be opened for use and entry fees at the front gate will apply.
Rosenquest said he hopes to have lifeguards on duty for a June 21 opening.
