PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Beach expects to welcome back swimmers today.
CLOSED FOR STAFFING
The city Monday issued an alert, announcing its 1.25 mile lake beach was closed for swimming due to staffing shortages.
The news came days before its traditional final weekend of operation, typically wrapping up its season after Labor Day.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest later told the Press-Republican that residents and visitors still had beach access, but were unable to swim there due to a lack of lifeguards.
COVID SCARE
"Over the weekend, a lifeguard showed symptoms of COVID-19," the mayor said. "Because of the close proximity of work for all of the remaining guards on staff, we felt it best to pull the remaining guards until that employee's test results were returned."
That employee's rapid test came back negative, Rosenquest added.
"Because of that, we'll resume normal beach operations (Tuesday)."
Residents were advised to check the city's website, Facebook page, or call 518-563-7642 for updates.
