PLATTSBURGH — Though the city's ZBA and Planning Board already indicated plans to vote on the proposed Durkee Street project next month, city code could have propelled that decision anyhow.
DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT
The flagship project of the City of Plattsburgh's state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative was the redevelopment of the city-owned parking area the Durkee Street Parking lot, home to nearly 300 public parking spaces.
Selected developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC announced plans to construct a 115-unit apartment complex there with about 13,000 square feet of commercial space, public/private parking and a pedestrian walkway.
Opinions of the project have been divided, with supporters hopeful it will attract future development to the Lake City and the opposition fearing the contrary.
BOARD APPLICATIONS
To get the OK, Prime asked the Zoning Board of Appeals to approve two Special Use Permits, one to amend the boundaries of the current Planned Unit Development and the second to allow for first-floor apartments.
It also has three applications before the Planning Board related to the lot's subdivision, the creation of a new Planned Unit Development and the overall construction of the project.
The Planning Board's decisions on these applications pend the approval of the ZBA's special use permit applications.
'A BALANCING TEST'
At a Wednesday night meeting of the Planning Board, which lasted over five hours via Zoom, the board discussed a variety of project changes that were first presented to the ZBA earlier this month.
The updates included a drop in building height and added sidewalk width, as well as the pushing back of the rooftop mezzanine, which, Prime says, made the feature less noticeable at street level.
The board also discussed available parking, structure materials and the entryways to the surface and underground parking areas.
"With this development and all of the comments that we're getting from the public and from the boards, it's really a balancing test," Charles Gottlieb, Prime's attorney, told the board.
"How do we make the sidewalks wider without losing any parking? How do we make the sidewalks wider without losing any green space? How do we alter the building height and make sure it's done in a reasonable manner?"
When all was said and done, Gottlieb thought the most updated version showed, "a great job of the boards, the applicant and the public nailing down all of the issues and getting the project into an acceptable form."
DECISION DEADLINE
Towards the meeting's end, City Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller noted a possible urgency for both city boards to cast their votes on the Durkee Street development at their upcoming meetings in June.
The city attorney referenced a section of city code that states, if the boards conduct a public hearing on an application, they "shall decide upon the application within 62 days after the hearing."
The time frame could be extended via mutual consent of both the applicant and the board.
Schneller had noted, "if they don't (vote), then it's a 'deemed approval' scenario."
Both boards closed their public hearings on related applications in late April, then starting the clock on the 62-day deadline.
POSSIBLE CLAIM
On Thursday, Schneller clarified his Wednesday night statement.
The city attorney said city code did not clearly state whether or not there would be a "deemed or default approval" should the boards not vote within the deadline.
Instead, the language mirrors that of General City Law, he said, which requires boards to make "timely" decisions.
Without such, municipalities could possibly face a claim from the applicant.
"In this case, I can’t say affirmatively there will be a 'deemed' or default approval," Schneller said Thursday. "(I) would need to further research the potential consequence of any 'untimely' decision.
"With the continued diligence of the board this will likely be a non-issue."
SPECIAL MEETING SCHEDULED
Board members scheduled a special meeting for Monday, June 8 to solely discuss the Durkee Street project.
The meeting will take place via Zoom at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday's full meeting can be found online at the City of Plattsburgh YouTube channel.
