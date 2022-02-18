PLATTSBURGH — In a surprise move, the City of Plattsburgh Common Council approved the appointment of former Warren County Sheriff Nathan "Bud" York as the provisional police chief for the city's Police Department.
The move is expected to be temporary until the city finds a permanent chief.
Councilors voted 4 to 1 to approve Mayor Chris Rosenquest's appointment of York at Thursday night's regular meeting. Jaime Canales (Ward 1), Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) voted to approve the appointment while Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) voted against it.
Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) abstained, saying he did not know enough about York to make an informed vote.
The council made the appointment after coming out of a lengthy executive session at the beginning of the meeting.
Earlier this week, the city had announced it was reopening the chief of police search after the state Department of Civil Service superseded the Clinton County Civil Service Office's interpretation of the law, thereby disqualifying several of the candidates originally approved by the local office.
Rosenquest told the Press-Republican Monday that he planned to reengage the Selection Committee and work with the council to ensure their expectations for involvement in the process are met.
In December, the council voted down Rosenquest's pick for chief, Vermont State Police Capt. Michael Manley, with some members citing dissatisfaction with the search and others pointing to community support for an internal candidate, City Police Lt. Jarrod Trombley.
The mayor had also said this week that he did not anticipate making another recommendation for the top cop spot until after the scheduled civil service test, set for March 19.
Rosenquest said Friday that York's placement as permanent chief is not being considered.
More will be added to this story later.
