PLATTSBURGH — The city issued its last call for former Plattsburgh City Rec Center, or City Gym, members to collect personal belonging from the gym's lockers.
The U.S. Oval gym will reopen under Plattsburgh YMCA management July 1.
The city has in the past year provided former gym members multiple opportunities to retrieve personal items from their lockers. Recognizing some may not have been able to take advantage of these prior opportunities, the city plans to provide one final chance for former members to retrieve personal items before the scheduled reopening.
The gym will be open to all former members Monday, June 28 from noon to 4 p.m. for the purpose of collecting personal belongings. On Tuesday, June 29, the contents of all remaining lockers will be removed and discarded.
Any former gym members who have not cleaned out their lockers are urged to take advantage of this opportunity as it will be the last one provided.
