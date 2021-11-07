City announces Holiday Parade theme, Grand Marshal

PLATTSBURGH — Whether it's Batman building a snowman, or Wonder Woman walking in a winter's wonderland, the City of Plattsburgh's 6th Annual Holiday Parade expects some fantastical mashups of superheroes being festive.
The city this week announced the 2021 Holiday Parade theme: Superheroes Celebrating the Holidays.
EVENT SCHEDULE
Festivities are set for Saturday, Dec. 4 beginning with a 5 p.m. pre-parade “warm-up” show featuring a Nancy Langlois School of Dance performance and a family-friendly hip-hop set performed by Antwon Levee & Dust.
The Holiday Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and be immediately followed with performances by Center Stage Dance Studio and acapella group Fermata Nowhere.
A tree lighting will then be held on the lawn of The Strand Center for the Arts, at the intersection of Margaret and Brinkerhoff streets downtown.
The night will wrap up with a showing of 1990 film "Home Alone" in the newly completed theatre at 25 Brinkerhoff St. Masks will be required within the theatre.
These events, presented by The Strand, are free and open to the public.
SUPER MARSHALL
The city announced Mountain Lake PBS Anchor Thom Hallock the 6th Annual Holiday Parade Grand Marshal, saying he is "one local superhero who always rises to the challenge."
In keeping with tradition, parade participants will be judged on their representation of holiday spirit and the theme: Superheroes Celebrate the Holidays.
The winner will be chosen by the Mayor of Plattsburgh, the Parade Grand Marshal and members of the Common Council.
REGISTER
Space is limited, but floats and walking groups are encouraged to sign up by 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29.
The sign-up form is available on the city's Facebook page and online: www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/holidayparade
SANTA RUN
The Foundation of CVPH will host a Super Santa 5K Relay and Elf Dash on Saturday, Dec. 4 starting at 3 p.m.
In the 5K Relay, teams of four runners will take turns running 0.625 miles from the Betty Little Arts Park downtown to William Street and back. They will pass off a candy cane to the next runner.
The Elf Dash will run the same route one time.
Proceeds will be used to purchase a bassinet for the Alice T. Miner Women and Children’s Center.
Registration prior to December 4 is $20. Same-day registration is $25.
More details are available online: www.adirondackcoastevents.com
