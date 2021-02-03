PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh announced the official end of a snow event at noon, Wednesday.
Per City ordinance, all sidewalks must be cleared by noon on Thursday, Feb. 4.
This ordinance will not be enforced on the infirmed.
Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..
Updated: February 3, 2021 @ 5:41 pm
