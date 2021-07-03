PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Common Council Thursday voted to send Patrick McFarlin's suggested parking change onto its next phases.
The now former Ward 5 councilor, who resigned following Thursday's regular session, introduced the zoning code tweak to eliminate off-street parking requirements for real property parcels nearly a month ago.
The affirmative vote did not pass the local law, rather granted the city's attorney the OK to explore its required environmental review and Clinton County Planning Department action.
"It won't finish today no matter what you do," McFarlin said Thursday. "You'll have another crack to look at it, get more public feedback."
ZONING CHANGE
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the zoning chapter now features a chart, which, taking a parcel's size and use into consideration, details its required number of off-street parking spaces.
Proposed language would replace the chart to read: "Parcels of real property within the City of Plattsburgh shall not be required to establish a minimum number of off-street parking spaces."
Citing years of research, dating back to his days on the Plattsburgh Parking Advisory Committee, McFarlin said every article he read advised cities eliminate parking minimums.
"The main part is, when you want to build, you are not beholden to a formula that was developed God knows when."
PRICES OUT LOCAL
McFarlin said the city's current Special Assessment District (SAD), which charges downtown property owners fees for city parking lot upkeep in lieu of them having to provide off-street parking, should also be dissolved, but felt the removal of parking minimums should come first.
"The one thing that has made Plattsburgh so successful is that the Planning Board and Zoning Board, bless their hearts, have not been enforcing (parking minimums) downtown," McFarlin said, referencing variances granted to such businesses via the SAD. "If (they) had, you would notice, because you would see building, parking lot, building, parking lot, building, parking lot."
Another reason to explore ridding the zoning code of such minimums was the impacts on local developers, McFarlin said. He noted the process of receiving such variances, including, sometimes, several visits to the zoning and planning boards.
"Every time you make someone come to the (boards) and pay attorneys, pay architects, pay engineers to come, you're paying them $100 per hour — it runs up the price. . . could you imagine one of our local developers trying to go through that process and paying, I don't know, $500,000 to make sure that they can go through that process?"
"As you raise the price of development, all you're doing is making the apartments that are downtown and your city more expensive. That's going to be passed onto the consumer."
'DESTROY EVERYTHING'
Multiple residents, all current or past members of the city's planning or zoning boards, spoke in opposition to the proposed change during a public hearing Thursday evening.
Ron Nolland, board chair of the Plattsburgh City Zoning Board of Appeals with 22 years of ZBA experience, noted objection from all members of his board and a resolution passed by the city's Planning Board Monday, requesting the council not act on the local law and consult the affected boards before taking any further action.
"I'm asking you to please consider the people who have worked on the independent boards for so long and that actually understand how these parking minimums get used. . . this is the future of the city," he said. "If you do this wrong, you will destroy everything these zoning boards worked on, and these planning boards, for decades."
FAMILY NEIGHBORHOODS
With no parking minimums in place, Nolland thought investors would "swoop in" and buy up all of the family homes. He thought they would squeeze in several college students without any regard to the off-street parking necessary to support them.
"So beside from anything else from this blind removal of minimum parking requirements, if you do this for R1 or even R2 (both residential) districts, you're going to cause an absolute dissolution of family neighborhoods."
Maurica Gilbert, current planning board member who noted a combined 25 years of service between the two independent boards, said she agreed with Nolland and noted possible issues with "grandfathering" should the law go through.
"(If) you pass it and then someone instantaneously decides to rent without having parking, because you're not requiring it, then you change the law back, guess what? It's grandfathered. You can't undo what you've just given them," Gilbert said. "We have lots and lots of properties right now, hugely over-occupied properties in the center city district, where there is not a lot of parking. People park on the lawns.
"How much do you really want your neighbor destroying your neighborhood by parking on the front lawn next door? I'm definitely against this. Please do not vote on this tonight."
OVERLAY DISTRICTS
Both advocates mentioned replacing the suggested change with overlay districts, or added regulations specific to existing zones.
"I will concede one thing: That is, I've always said, for commercial uses oftentimes the owners' and business owners' intentions and business plans might show that they can survive with less than our parking minimum. That doesn't mean that their should be — it means it needs to be considered by a zoning board or a planning board. . . if you want to examine parking minimums in downtown and certain districts, or create overlay districts, that's one thing, but to do a blanket removal of all of these minimums, is just too rushed. It's too counterintuitive," Nolland said.
Gilbert agreed, saying, "If you want to selectively scalpel, create overlay districts in certain areas for this kind of lack of parking requirement that would be fine. You phase it in."
CONVERSATION STARTER
Those not in favor of the suggested change mentioned the city's ongoing work to pen a citywide Comprehensive Master Plan, which was said to include changes to the city's zoning and parking codes.
"I think it's more of a concern of how this fits into the bigger picture of that (plan) for development, for waterfront improvement, for accessibility, not only for development, per se in the downtown, but the concern that it does have in the residential areas," Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said. "I don't oppose eliminating parking minimums or at least, certainly, recalculating parking regulations. It's my concern. . . it seems like this is mostly being packaged as a one-off, rather than how does it fit into the Comprehensive Master Plan. . ."
The mayor then recommended the change get grouped into that larger plan.
Malana Tamer, the city's former planner, was somewhat heading that project before her June resignation. While McFarlin said he had withheld introducing this local law for years, upon Tamer's exit, he felt sooner action may be needed.
"This local law is just the start of the conversation. I wanted to get the conversation started."
TABLE OVERTURNED
After hearing from the community, City Councilor Jaime Canales (Ward 1) motioned to table the item.
McFarlin said his piece right after, noting his intent for the law, his years of research and next phases, like the environmental review and county Planning Board action.
Canales then noted, "What you've said is more than enough. Knowing that it is going to be about 30 days before this actually gets brought forward as a local law — I'd suffice to withdraw my tabling."
The item then went to a vote with councilors Canales, Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) voting in favor.
McFarlin abstained, citing it being his last meeting.
