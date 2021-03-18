City adds more outdoor dining days

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Common Council voted Thursday to expand the window its downtown eateries could serve street-side tables by 47 additional days and, hours before councilors made the final determination, Irises Café and Wine Bar Owner Carol McLean was pulling for an approval.
"I think that's huge to get a jump on the outdoor season," she told the Press-Republican Thursday afternoon. "It has been a really tough winter for all of the downtown restaurants."
2020 EXTENSION
The City of Plattsburgh has allowed restaurants of the downtown corridor to operate "parklets" for years. Owners rent street parking spaces, set up concrete barriers and create the makeshift outdoor dining space.
Keeping North Country weather in mind, they were generally allowable from May 1 through September 30.
Last year, however, restaurants, like Irises, called on city officials to extend the window through mid-October. Businesses cited lost sales due to COVID-19-forced closures and said, given the pandemic, many patrons preferred outdoor tables to indoor ones.
That extension was granted and, to soften the state's social distancing requirements, councilors allowed them to use additional parking spaces free of charge.
FORTY-SEVEN DAYS
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest recently called on councilors to expand the parklet window once again, saying he'd had "a number of people" approach him about the time frame.
The resolution unanimously approved by the council Thursday night allowed restaurants to set up parklets as early as Thursday, April 1 and tear them down no later than Sunday, Oct. 17.
The change offered downtown restaurants as many as 47 additional days of outdoor dining.
MORE SEATS, CUSTOMERS
McLean said Irises would take advantage and get its outdoor dining set up as soon as possible. The restaurant was closed through Wednesday, March 24 while staff became fully vaccinated.
"With the optimism now, with the vaccinations, hopefully more customers are ready to come out and enjoy restaurants again," she said. "Giving them the choice to be able to enjoy outside or inside will just further their comfort levels and hopefully that translates to more customers and more seats."
Last fall, when parklet use was extended into October, Irises offered freshly cleaned fleece blankets to its patrons and McLean said it would again as needed.
"Next week, the forecast is in the high 50s and, when the sun is shining, I really think that people are willing to sit outside, especially during the day."
PRICING
As listed in the resolution, pricing was as follows:
• $300 per parking space
• $20 per sidewalk table
• $1,418 for installing or removing barriers at the beginning and end of the season, if performed by the city's Department of Public Works
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.