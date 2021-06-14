Citizen Advocates program puts housing first

MALONE — Citizen Advocates was in 2019 awarded a five-year, $2.5 million grant to launch and operate its Health Home Supportive Housing Program. Since, the program has helped people like Jared Phillips, who says, "The program gave me a brand new start on life."
Were it not for the Citizen Advocates program, Phillips would rely on the generosity of others through couch surfing, a Citizen Advocates news release says.
His current living situation via the program, in a one-bedroom apartment, helped him become more independent and focus on making positive decisions, the release says, adding that he also has access to a broad range of supports, including clinical services.
HEALTH HOME
When the state Medicaid Redesign Team (MRT) convened in 2011, it was tasked with removing costs from the Medicaid system by taking a fresh look at how care is delivered with a specific focus on improving health outcomes for individuals, Citizen Advocates says, adding the Supportive Housing Initiative emerged to ensure Medicaid members have proper housing.
Citizen Advocates was then awarded the $2-plus million grant for its Health Home Supportive Housing Program and says the term "Health Home" describes a coordinated effort among professionals led by a care manager who are jointly responsible for managing the needs of individuals with complex health needs.
Through this initiative, Citizen Advocates provides programmatic services at apartments designed to support such individuals throughout Clinton, Franklin, Essex and St. Lawrence counties. Each setting is designed so every individual can live as independently as possible.
Currently, apartment-based housing programs serve approximately 60 individuals.
“This program promotes a ‘housing-first’ philosophy,” Associate Director of Community Supports for Citizen Advocates Richard Brown said. “Individuals who have access to safe and stable housing are more likely to have a strong foundation to manage their health, personal finances, diet and other activities of daily living.”
'CONSTANT TUG-OF-WAR'
The Citizen Advocates program supports individuals with Medicaid usage as a result of serious health issues and who were homeless or housing insecure.
By connecting such individuals to a positive housing environment, the hope is to lower Medicaid utilization and reduce the potential for avoidable Emergency Room usage or hospitalization. The high-need population this program focuses on are those who have had five ER visits, or two inpatient hospital stays within a 12-month period.
“The need for housing in our region is a constant tug-of-war, which is especially true for those who are most vulnerable,” Brown said. “The added advantage of this program is that it covers a four-county area, allowing us to widen our reach for those we can support and connect them to the services they need to stay safe, healthy and secure."
LEARN MORE
Citizen Advocates housing counselors work with program participants to establish a lease, guide them through financial assistance, direct program funds for apartment furnishings, establish connections to safety-net programs and other services to help meet health needs and support day-to-day living.
Looking past the near future, the focus is to help each individual achieve financial stability and lessen the need for rental subsidy. Where appropriate, individuals are assisted with long-term housing subsidy support if needed.
To learn more about the program or qualifications, contact Community Living Team Manager Cheryl Blanchard at 518-651-2270.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.