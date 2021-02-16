MALONE — With a $4 million federal grant, Citizen Advocates will be able to expand its Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) into St. Lawrence County.
The funding is allocated through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), according to a press release.
Citizen Advocates currently operates a CCBHC demonstration program through its clinic in Malone, which delivers a full array of services to support people with severe or chronic mental health and addiction diagnoses.
“Citizen Advocates has a skilled and compassionate team of treatment professionals who not only understand but seek to resolve the serious health concerns our communities face,” CEO James Button said in a statement.
“When we first launched the CCBHC in 2017, this was our response to a huge gap in the system where individuals with chronic mental health and addiction conditions were falling through the cracks.”
Due to the success of programs like the one operated by Citizen Advocates, the federal government has extended the initial two-year CCBHC demonstration project, the press release said.
The program is one of just eight in New York State. Through the initiative, Citizen Advocates implemented a 24/7 Crisis and Recovery Center for the delivery of urgent care to treat mental health and addiction, and launched a broad range of care coordination programs in conjunction with other health care organizations, public safety and veterans groups.
This led to the creation of the InShape Program, which helps individuals with a serious behavioral health diagnosis by focusing on improving the skills needed to promote whole-health and healthy living choices, the release said.
“Now that we have had the benefit of operating a successful CCBHC in Franklin County, this truly significant grant will allow us to build on the services we currently offer at our clinic in Massena,” Button said.
“This critical funding allows us to expand our presence in St. Lawrence County — the largest county in the state — in order to better serve a significant and unmet need for mental health and addiction services.”
A recent St. Lawrence County Community Health Assessment showed that hospitalization rates for people in Massena needing mental health treatment was greater than the statewide average and rates for other areas in the region, and that hospitalization for mental health treatment doubled between 2008 and 2016.
Additionally, hospitalization rates for substance abuse, alcohol-related diagnoses and opiate overdoses in Massena greatly exceeded the statewide rates and have increased dramatically over the past several years.
The SAMHSA grant will allow Citizen Advocates to convert its Massena clinic into a CCBHC provider, giving residents a wider range of comprehensive services such as 24/7 crisis care, and allowing for the hiring of peer specialists, targeted case managers and psychiatric rehabilitation specialists.
"COVID-19 has heightened an already significant mental health and addiction crisis in our community,” Button said.
“We are deeply grateful for this funding award from SAMHSA that will bolster our response and ability to deliver the essential, safety net services needed to enhance the health and wellbeing of the North Country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.