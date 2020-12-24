ESSEX — The Essex Community Church, the Moriah United Methodist Church and the Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Church have come together for a single Youtube presentation.
The video can be watched online at any time.
Find the video at tinyurl.com/ydzd5ebe.
The video includes a traditional Christmas service of readings and carols.
Music was provided by church music director Kim Decker and guest guitarist and vocalist Tom Youkalis.
The readings are done by the pastor of the church, the Rev. Ken Parker.
Everyone is invited to pull it up and enjoy this traditional Christmas tradition via You Tube.
To support this ministry of three area churches, please send donations to: The Rev. Dr. Kenneth Parker, 648 Calkins Road, Peru, NY 12972 and be sure to indicate which church you wish to support.
