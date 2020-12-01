Christmas in the Forks to hold scaled-down 16th year

AUSABLE FORKS — While the COVID-19 pandemic has scaled it down, Christmas in the Forks will be returning in some capacity for it’s 16th year this weekend.
While there will be no holiday parade or fireworks show and public tree lighting, there will be some more socially distant ways for people to get in the Christmas spirit, according to event committee Chairwoman Helen Wirt Kennedy.
“We didn’t want to be responsible for anything happening to anybody, young or old; cancelling those was heartbreaking, but for the safety of everyone it was needed,” Wirt Kennedy said.
The main event this year will be “Santa’s Holiday Tour” at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5., a small vehicle parade that will see Santa travel around town accompanied by local emergency service and law enforcement vehicles.
The procession will travel down roads in Jay and Black Brook, Wirt Kennedy said, allowing citizens to get a view of the bearded man himself, accompanied by some Christmas tunes.
“With everything everybody has gone through (this year) hopefully this might bring a smile to their face,” Wirt Kennedy said.
Though there will be no tree lighting ceremony, a tree donated by the Santa Maria family in honor of their mother, Betty Santa Maria, according to Wirt Kennedy, was lit and decorated in Community Time Square on Nov. 28.
“This way, there’s still a presence in town that even with COVID, Christmas in the Forks did not go away,” Wirt Kennedy said.
LIGHT COMPETITION
One holiday season event that will be making a return is the Gary Wisher Memorial Holiday Lighting Contest.
The decorating contest will return for its second year, Wirt Kennedy said, with prizes for the taking for residents of Jay and Black Brook.
Both residential homes and businesses can compete for $150 in gift cards from local businesses for first place, $100 in gift cards for second place, and $75 in gift cards for third place in both the residential and business categories.
Anyone interested in participating must email Randy Douglas at randydouglas12@gmail.com by Dec. 11 with your name, full address , and whether the entry is under business or residential .
Participants must then have their decorations lit up on Dec. 18 between 6 and 9 p.m. when anonymous judges will be traveling around to judge the entries.
NEXT YEAR
Assuming that it will be safe to do this at this time next year, the Christmas in the Forks committee is aiming for a return to the full event, parade and all.
It had grown to sizes even some of the organizers hadn’t expected, attracting roughly 2,600 people last year, Wirt Kennedy said.
But, more than anything, they are hoping for a return to being able to bring that same joy to the area again.
“When we’re standing on the podium and watching the parade, there are smiles on everyone’s faces,” Wirt Kennedy said.
