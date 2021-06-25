KEENE —In July 2021, Chris Jage will join the staff of the Adirondack Land Trust as conservation program director, overseeing its land protection and land stewardship teams.
Since 2016, Jage worked as land protection manager with the Adirondack Chapter of the Nature Conservancy, where he led the conservancy’s efforts to identify, research and negotiate conservation of farmlands, forests, water quality and wildlife habitat in northern New York. As part of a staff-sharing partnership, Jage devoted a portion of his time to leading the Adirondack Land Trust’s land-protection work 2016–2018.
Previously, Jage worked for the New Jersey Conservation Foundation as assistant director for South Jersey, where he was responsible for land protection activities in the New Jersey Pine Barrens and surrounding areas, and he shared his time in support of land trusts of many sizes.
He also has worked as a wilderness manager with the Bureau of Land Management in Yuma, Arizona, and as a Peace Corps volunteer in rural Guatemala. He holds a B.S. in environmental resource management from Penn State, an M.S. from Virginia Tech in crop and soil environmental sciences, and a certificate in nonprofit management from La Salle University.
The Adirondack Land Trust has 11 full-time staff and is currently seeking candidates for the positions of farmland and stewardship specialist, and stewardship manager. Position descriptions are available at adirondacklandtrust.org.
To learn more, visit adirondacklandtrust.org or contact info@adirondacklandtrust.org, (518) 576-2400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.