PLATTSBURGH — A four-year-old has died in the hospital Tuesday from injuries sustained after a one-car crash in Dannemora last weekend.
Two other children involved in the crash are still being treated for their injuries.
State Police said a car driven by 17-year-old Hanna Dubrey-Bordeau of Dannemora was traveling southwest on General Leroy Manor Road Saturday morning around 9 a.m. when she lost control, crossed the center line of the road and went off the roadway, striking a tree, then a barn.
Dubrey-Bordeau, along with three children in the backseat, 4-year-old Cole Bradley, 5-year-old Jayden Bradley and 6-year-old Sadie Bradley, were then taken to University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh for their injuries.
The front-seat passenger inside the vehicle, 18-year-old Zubulyn Provost of West Chazy, was not injured, police said.
From CVPH, the Bradley children were transported by helicopter and ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. for further treatment.
On Tuesday, Cole Bradley died from his injuries, police said.
A preliminary investigation by police determined the children were buckled in with lap and shoulder restraints, but not in child/booster seats at the time of the crash, police said.
According to the University of Vermont Medical Center, Sadie Bradley was discharged from the hospital on Dec. 7. The hospital could not release the condition of Jayden Bradley. The crash is still under investigation.
Cole Bradley, including some others in the crash, was a Saranac Central School District student.
“Our whole School community is grieving as a result of the tragic car accident this weekend, where four members of one of our families were involved, resulting in the death of one, and injuries to the three others," Saranac Superintendent Javier Perez said in a statement Wednesday.
"Once we learned of the accident, we initiated our building safety plan which we have prepared to address such sad situations.
“Our building and district crisis teams were assembled to begin our support for students across the district. Our hearts go out to the family, and the school community will provide every support possible to help them and our students through this difficult time.”
A GoFundMe fundraiser (https://bit.ly/305M1BM) for Cole, Sadie and Jayden Bradley was started Sunday and has raised $10,415 as of Thursday afternoon.
