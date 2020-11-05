PLATTSBURGH — For weeks, public safety advocates have criticized a proposed $500,000 cut to the 2021 City Police budget, and Chief Levi Ritter recently joined in on the chatter.
The Plattsburgh City police chief stood before city councilors to list a series of department successes, including the arrest of a man who tried luring a child into his vehicle last December, a meth lab bust and a traffic stop that unveiled hidden drugs and weapons.
He finished with the crimes of another man, a city resident charged with second-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and predatory sex assault against a child.
"You can hear my voice quiver, because it sickens my stomach," Ritter said, later arguing that maintaining City Police services was critical to the listed cases. "That means properly funding (the department) with officers to make sure that those arrests get made, that those investigations are timely and prosecutable.
"I cannot look at the victims and say that this budget keeps up with those levels of services."
PUBLIC SAFETY REDUCED
The topic of discussion was the revised 2021 Mayor's Budget.
That proposal was first released by Mayor Colin Read in June, but was returned by the council majority, asking for a 10 percent, or $2.4 million, reduction.
The adjusted version combed $900,000 out of the Public Safety budget, including $500,000 from police and $400,000 from fire.
TWO BUDGETS REQUESTED
Though it was said the 2021 Mayor's Budget would maintain all uniformed officers, it was later confirmed that City Police's only three dispatchers were not included.
Several city residents were upset with that and, upon hearing those complaints, Mayor Colin Read said it was Chief Ritter who had recommended that budget decision.
"I and every other department head were asked to submit two budgets," Ritter said, explaining that the mayor's request came in May, at a time when, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department's dispatchers and crossing guards were furloughed.
One budget was to represent the "new normal," he continued, to sit somewhere between the department's typical staffing levels and its furlough staffing levels, while the second was to be an "austerity" budget, to reflect the furlough period.
So while the chief's austerity budget did not include dispatchers, who were furloughed at the time, the other, he said, had maintained all staffing, while also reducing department spending by nearly $144,000.
"I thought that was a pretty reasonable budget to submit," Ritter said. "I would hope that (it) would be considered."
RETIREE REPLACEMENT
The crux of the 2021 Mayor's Budget was keeping uniformed officers on staff, which, the mayor has said, would be done by hiring cadets to replace retirees.
Ritter said the plan wasn't timely, adding that academies were a lengthy process that only happened once or twice a year — at most.
The department also needed to link up with other departments also looking to hire in order to share the cost of the training director's salary.
"We can't do it alone," he said. "We have to make sure that there are other agencies that are filling positions at the same time."
POLICE OVERTIME
Ritter also discussed hopes for a future all-electric fleet, to help save the city on gas prices, and his plans to trial a program that would get mental health professionals out on scene alongside officers.
The chief said his department had done well to scale back on overtime in 2020, too.
In 2019, Ritter said those costs had come in over $315,000, but was on pace for about $198,000 by the end of this year.
"That's a dramatic reduction," he said, adding that about $33,000 worth was expected to be reimbursed, reducing the figure to about $168,000. "It takes a lot of hard work to reduce that much given how difficult it is to conduct investigations during a pandemic.
"It's extremely challenging."
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Ritter's budget presentation came alongside Fire Chief Scott Lawliss' and Building Inspector Joe McMahon's.
Lawliss explained how the COVID-19 crisis had pushed the Plattsburgh City Fire Department's overtime costs over budget and why it hadn't utilized its second ambulance to its fullest potential.
Though 12 firefighters were eligible to retire this year, like with City Police, Lawliss said the department had training processes to follow.
"You can't just take somebody off the street," he said.
Lawliss said four positions were being held at a New York State level academy for Plattsburgh recruits. That schooling was scheduled to wrap up in May 2021.
In the meantime, the chief said he was trying to solidify which current city firefighters were looking to retire.
BUILDING INSPECTOR'S OFFICE
The 2021 Mayor's Budget reduced the Community Development Office's payroll line down to $45,000. The mayor said the change would move the city's planner and the CDO clerk to the Building Inspector's Office.
"I see that my payroll went up," McMahon said. "I'm not 100 percent sure that's a good thing, because I don't understand it."
While he had some questions about overseeing two additional employees, he also felt there should be a degree of separation between zoning and planning.
Plus, with the city's addition of a rental registry, his department was promised another full-time building inspector.
McMahon said, in the last decade, more than a dozen new local laws had been added that were to be enforced by his office.
"Some of them are bigger, some of them are smaller, but none of them create less work," he said. "They all create a little more, a little more, a little more.
"When I started 26 years ago, the staffing is exactly the same as it is now."
MORE HEARINGS
The council has since heard from its Municipal Lighting Department and the Plattsburgh Public Library, and will hear from other department heads this Thursday.
