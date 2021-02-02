CHAZY – Harvard Model United Nations 2021 was an experience like no other for Patrick Dwyer at Chazy Central Rural School.
He and his teammates -- Maggie Blair, Annika Lizardi, Kaydence Rovers, Audrey Langlois, Alaina Pilon, Hailey Laurin and Willow Herz -- comprised advisor Steven Cross's "Best Small School Delegation in the World."
Team Chazy's laurels included a Diplomatic Commendation for Laurin, Outstanding Delegate for Dwyer, and Best Delegate, again, for Herz.
FRIENDLY DEBATES
For a long time, Dwyer was unsure if the 68th session would materialize.
He is so glad that Harvard digitized HMUN via Zoom.
In his committee, Advisors to Catherine the Great 1762, Dwyer played the role of General Pyotr Rumyantsev.
“We worked on issues like freeing the serfs, drafting a constitution, and fighting a war against Prussia,” Dwyer writes.
“I also participated in fun side tasks like trials to convict other members of treason, and even assassinating Frederick the Great.”
Not only did he earn an award, he also made lots of new friends.
“The committee was certainly different than any other I had been apart of, but I would not trade the experience for anything!” he writes.
UNFORGETTABLE
Hailey Laurin has participated in HMUN for four years.
“This year was my second year of Harvard,” she writes.
“The 2021 session is one I will never forget. It was challenging and I originally went into committee with a pessimistic mindset.
“It was really difficult to accept that our team would not be going to Boston.”
The Legal Committee debated the Laws of the Sea and Ocean Resource Distribution as the country of Suriname.
Laurin missed the first day of debate, and thought she couldn't recover.
“My advisor Steve Cross and my team disagreed completely,” she writes.
“I can honestly say I have never met more uplifting people in my life. That's why I love Harvard with CCRS, why I take the time throughout the summer to do the project. Why I stay after school for weeks doing research. In the present, all of the work is completely worth it because I'm making unforgettable memories and friends. Harvard MUN does a lot for the future as well."
Her dream is to attend Northeastern University and study engineering.
“I plan to use the skills I have gained through Harvard to achieve that goal,” Laurin said.
TIME TRAVELS
Annika Lizardi's last HMUN is definitely one to remember and one for the record books.
“In my opinion, the best part of HMUN is meeting and collaborating with new people from all around the world in order to solve a common issue,” she writes.
“Even with the virtual barrier between myself and the other delegates, it felt wonderful to have some normalcy amongst everything that is happening right now.”
The Zoom conference was relatively easy to navigate, though logging into calls was a little more difficult for international delegates in her estimation.
“Because of the difference in time zones, on the East Coast when the conference began at 5 p.m., it began at 2 a.m. for some,” Lizardi writes.
“These dedicated delegates worked through the fatigue to actively participate in the debate.”
Her committee, Special Political and Decolonization, was able to pass a comprehensive resolution to solve the issue of Non-Self Governing Territories.
“Zoom made counting votes easier for the Dais, but for delegates, the unmoderated caucuses were extremely stressful with everyone trying to talk at the same time in breakout rooms,” Lizardi writes.
Team Chazy could not have had a better advisor than Cross from her viewpoint.
“He's worked passionately through this pandemic to make sure that all of us were able to participate in HMUN, especially for the seniors, Willow, Patrick, and I, since it was our last one,” she writes.
“Our Chazy Model UN program, now having received the HMUN Best Small School Delegation award, would not be where it is today without him.”
LOW EXPECTATIONS
Willow Herz low balled her expectations after earning a Best Delegate award last year in Boston.
She pondered “how enjoyable could this online version of my favorite extracurricular really be?”
“However, as the weekend progressed, I could not have proved my premonition more wrong,” Herz writes.
“The nations in my committee, the World Conference on Women, debated fierce and unique points about the legality of the commercial sex industry.”
Herz said she was fortunate to collaborate with many intelligent delegates and discuss a wide range of innovative solutions.
“Even seizing the chance to share my idea, the TID program, which ranks countries and incentivizes them to protect the right of sex workers,” she said.
After days of writing, speaking, collaborating, and laughing with new friends from around the world, the conference came to a spectacular close for Chazy.
The HMUN president is enthused that her team won a few awards, but Best Small School Delegation is most memorable.
“Mr. Cross's sheer happiness made all of our tireless work instantly worth it,” Herz said.
“Without his constant encouragement and guidance, I can say with full confidence that my six years of MUN and the team you are reading about today would not exist.
“Above all, a huge congratulations to Mr. Cross on this award, you truly earned it.”
JUBILANT ERUPTION
Cross didn't expect to his team to win.
Sunday night, he was tired. His students were tired.
They watched the closing ceremony in their separate rooms, but when the school's name was called for top honor they could hear each other's cheers.
“It was just unbelievable,” Cross said.
“It was just unbelievable. The kids worked very hard. They went around all the roadblocks, the COVID roadblocks, late starts and they just finished the job.
“We had a lot of new kids this year, some freshman, and just as a team everybody performed as a team. That's what it's always about, the team. The whole North Country was very excited, our Model UN network.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
REFLECTIONS ON 2021 HARVARD MODEL UNITED NATIONS
Maggie Blair: "This was the first year I attended the Harvard Model UN Conference.Â I am very excited to be a part of Chazy's Harvard Model UN team. Our advisor, Mr. Cross, pushed us to research, fabricate solutions, and work hard in our committees. He provided great encouragement to us during the whole process. Additionally, my teammates graciously helped me prepare for our conference. We were all discouraged that we were unable to go to Boston, but we were able to make the best of the Zoom Conference. I did not know what to expect from a virtual conference, but this conference exceeded my expectations. I participated in the World Health Organization, our topic was genome sequencing. I was able to collaborate with delegates from all over the world. This was a difficult topic to discuss on Zoom. Although, the committee had exceptional debates each day as well as highly knowledgeable delegates. Speaking to delegates during the Unmoderated Caucuses was eye-opening, it was incredible to hear the opinions of those all around the world and hear differing perspectives on the topic at hand. I am proud of everyone on my team and a special congratulations to Willow, Patrick, and Hailey on their awards. I am so thankful for this amazing opportunity."
Kaydence Rovers: "I am a freshman at Chazy, and this is was my first-year dong Harvard Model United Nations (HMUN). This year brought many challenges, as we could not all be together for the conference. Doing HMUN over Zoom made it challenging to connect with other delegates, and express your ideas with others. Raising placards was replaced by a virtual hand, voting turned into online polls, and breakout rooms were the way to communicate. Despite the differences, the conference was quite a success for our entire team. I was in the Disarmament and International Security Committee (DISEC), in this committee I debated amongst other amazing delegates. I was apart of a working paper that later turned into a resolution paper. Unfortunately, this paper did not win as the resolution paper for our committee. Along with debating, there was a lot of joking, and fun times in DISEC. The delegates got along extremely well and many friendships were formed, despite the distance between them. Even though we were not able to go to Boston this year, I am proud of the accomplishments our team has made and being apart of the first-ever Virtual HMUN."
Audrey Langlois: "This was, personally, my first Harvard Model UN conference and I was extremely nervous going into my first conference. Being on zoom, I knew it was going to be much different than any other conference I had attended before, so I had no idea what to expect. At first, it was difficult to get used to, but it eventually got easier and easier as the conferences went by. The process was very well organized, and I knew that all of my fellow teammates were going to do amazingly. Although, I never expected for us to win best small school delegation in the world. That has never happened before, and in my first year I am so grateful to be a part of the team that made this monumental achievement for the first time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.