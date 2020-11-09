CHAZY — A proposition that would have seen the Town of Chazy’s highway superintendent transition from an elected position to an appointed one was voted down on Election Day.
Unofficial results from the Clinton County Board of Elections listed 970 no votes and 447 yes votes for the proposition. The Clinton County Board of Elections said 408 absentee ballots were sent out to Chazy voters, so the result will not change when those are counted this week.
Daniel Nephew, the current highway superintendent, said that even if he was not in the position, he would have been happy with how the proposition vote went.
“Why give our chance to vote up?”
The proposition was brought to the electorate by Town Supervisor Bill Arthur and the Chazy Town Board due to difficulties that, according to Arthur, the town has been experiencing with Nephew.
“He’s been very difficult to work with,” Arthur said, adding that five employees have left the department since Nephew has been superintendent.
DO NOT GET ALONG WELL
Both Arthur and Nephew were elected to their positions in 2017.
Nephew told The Press-Republican that the pair do not get along that well.
"He’s been trying to get me out of here since I’ve been in here," he said.
Nephew said he works well with all his employees except one.
DEMOCRACY
Had the proposition been approved, Nephew would have fulfilled this final year on his term, following which the town board would have appointed a replacement.
It is a move that has been made by more than 90 other municipalities in the state, Arthur said.
“A lot of people expressed to me the problems that he’s caused, they just didn’t want to give up the right to choose,” Arthur said.
“It was unanimous with the board and myself to try to get this done, but we live in a democracy and we’ll respect it and move forward.”
Arthur added that he hopes that the public interest in the proposition will spur strong participation in the superintendent race when it is on the ballot next year.
NOT DONE YET
Nephew plans to run for re-election next year.
Though he hopes to finish out the next year with no problems, he does not foresee that and plans to forego attending any of the town board meetings.
Asked if there was hope for burying the hatchet, Nephew said he has no problem working with Arthur, but believes the town supervisor is not done going after his position.
Nephew said he has worked at the highway department for 17 years.
“I know what’s going on here. I know how to run my shop.”
— Staff Writer Cara Chapman contributed to this report
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.