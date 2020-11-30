CHAZY — Town of Chazy residents will only see a roughly 0.13 percent increase in their town’s budget for 2021.
The total budget for 2021 increased by $3,157 from 2020, going from $2,494,156 to $2,497,313.
“It was such a small increment over what it was last year,” Chazy Town Supervisor Bill Arthur said. “That’s what we battled to do, was to keep it as close to last year as we could.”
The town had originally applied to go over the tax cap, Arthur said, but rescinded the application when it realized that it didn’t have to.
The final adopted budget ended with an approximate $1.69 general tax rate per $1,000 of assessed property value, up slightly from approximately $1.64 for 2020.
“We worked hard to get it there, because we’re not getting any state aid or any sales tax aid; everything is cut off,” Arthur said.
The nominal increase was due to the fact that Chazy had not been factoring sales tax into its budget for most of the year, Arthur said.
The highway tax rate decreased from approximately $2.03 for 2020 to approximately $2.02 for the upcoming year.
There were not any significant reductions or increases to any staffing or funding, Arthur said.
There were some small contractual pay increases, as well as two percent pay increases for the town clerk and secretary related to the cost of living, he said, but not much other than that.
“Everything else remained pretty status quo,” Arthur said.
The town tries to keep the planned budget a living document throughout the year, according to Arthur, a plan that paid off when dealing with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every time I make a decision, I realize that I have a lot of people in my community who are widows or widowers, or people on a fixed income, and if we do something wrong, we’re really hurting them,” Arthur said.
